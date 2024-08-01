Los Angeles Angels Superstar Mike Trout To Miss Remainder Of Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The blows keep on coming for Los Angeles Angels all-star outfielder Mike Trout, as a second meniscus injury will cause him to miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

Trout and the Angels announced the injury on Thursday, August 1.

Mike Trout is out for the rest of the season after suffering another meniscus tear pic.twitter.com/IGdoDwA7ft — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) August 1, 2024

Trout made one injury rehab appearance with the Bees on July 22. The three-time MVP started and played two innings, making three putouts in centerfield. He struck out looking against Carl Edwards Jr. in his only at-bat before exiting.

About Mike Trout

Trout earned his first of 11 All-Star appearances as a rookie in 2012 despite playing most of the season’s first month with the Bees. He led all of baseball with 49 stolen bases and 129 runs scored while hitting .326 across 139 games.

Trout quickly developed into one of the game’s most feared hitters, earning his first Most Valuable Player award following the 2014 season. He hit a then-career-high 36 home runs while leading both leagues with 115 runs scored and the AL with 111 RBI. Trout was named All-Star Game MVP that year after going 2-3 with a double, triple, and two RBI.

Trout earned his second MVP in 2016 after leading baseball with a .441 on-base percentage and 123 runs scored while blasting 29 homers and driving in 100 runs. Always a threat on the bases, he added 30 stolen bases for good measure.

Mike Trout will miss the remainder of the season due to a tear in his left knee, per Angels GM Perry Minasian. pic.twitter.com/9ZwkqbieCS — MLB (@MLB) August 1, 2024

The Millville, New Jersey native earned his third MVP in 2019 after launching a career-high 45 home runs and driving in 104. He finished the season slashing .291/.438/.645 and scored 110 times.

Trout finished second in MVP balloting in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018.

The nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner, given out to the best offensive players at each position in each league, was off to another MVP-type season before the injury. He had a league-high ten home runs and had driven in 14 runs for the offense-starved Angels in the season’s first 29 games.

Trout has 378 career home runs, 954 RBI, and has stolen 212 bases. He holds a career .299 batting average despite injuries limiting him to 53 games in 2020, 36 games in 2021, and 82 games last season.

