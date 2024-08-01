2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Los Angeles Angels Superstar Mike Trout To Miss Remainder Of Season

Aug 1, 2024, 3:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The blows keep on coming for Los Angeles Angels all-star outfielder Mike Trout, as a second meniscus injury will cause him to miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

Trout and the Angels announced the injury on Thursday, August 1.

RELATED: Mike Trout Considered Day-To-Day After Exiting Rehab Appearance With ‘Knee Soreness’

Trout made one injury rehab appearance with the Bees on July 22. The three-time MVP started and played two innings, making three putouts in centerfield. He struck out looking against Carl Edwards Jr. in his only at-bat before exiting.

RELATED STORIES

About Mike Trout

Trout earned his first of 11 All-Star appearances as a rookie in 2012 despite playing most of the season’s first month with the Bees. He led all of baseball with 49 stolen bases and 129 runs scored while hitting .326 across 139 games.

Trout quickly developed into one of the game’s most feared hitters, earning his first Most Valuable Player award following the 2014 season. He hit a then-career-high 36 home runs while leading both leagues with 115 runs scored and the AL with 111 RBI. Trout was named All-Star Game MVP that year after going 2-3 with a double, triple, and two RBI.

Trout earned his second MVP in 2016 after leading baseball with a .441 on-base percentage and 123 runs scored while blasting 29 homers and driving in 100 runs. Always a threat on the bases, he added 30 stolen bases for good measure.

RELATED: Red Hot Salt Lake Bees Head Into Dog Days Of August Leading Division

The Millville, New Jersey native earned his third MVP in 2019 after launching a career-high 45 home runs and driving in 104. He finished the season slashing .291/.438/.645 and scored 110 times.

Trout finished second in MVP balloting in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018.

The nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner, given out to the best offensive players at each position in each league, was off to another MVP-type season before the injury. He had a league-high ten home runs and had driven in 14 runs for the offense-starved Angels in the season’s first 29 games.

Trout has 378 career home runs, 954 RBI, and has stolen 212 bases. He holds a career .299 batting average despite injuries limiting him to 53 games in 2020, 36 games in 2021, and 82 games last season.

Follow The Major League Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s Utah’s leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 In 60: #22 Utah’s Zemaiah Vaughn (Defensive Back)

The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Coming in at No. 23 is University of Utah defensive back Zemaiah Vaughn.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Former Utes Lead Canada’s 3×3 WBB Team To Big Win Over France

Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon led the Canada 3x3 team to a convincing 13-9 victory over Team France on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gordon Hayward Announces NBA Retirement After 14 Seasons

One-time All-Star and former Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward has announced his retirement from the NBA after 14 seasons.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jimmer Fredette Doesn’t Play As USA 3×3 Drops Third Straight At Olympics

Former BYU star missed Thursday's game against Lithuania due to injury.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Rolls Out All 12 Uniform Combinations For 2024 Season

No longer a weekly release, BYU unveils all 12 uniform combinations for the upcoming season.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute Michelle Plouffe Leads Team Canada In Close Loss To Germany

Former Utah Ute Michelle Plouffe helped Canada's 3x3 team make a midgame comeback against Germany before ultimately falling short.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Los Angeles Angels Superstar Mike Trout To Miss Remainder Of Season