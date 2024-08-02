Intermountain Health first in nation to use new 3D ‘map’ for colorectal cancer surgery

SALT LAKE CITY — When Tom Evans went in for his colon cancer surgery, he didn’t realize he’d be part of a history-making procedure.

“(My doctor) pulled out the app and told me about this technology. I was hearing it for the first time, and I was shocked,” Evans said.

Evans is a 50-year-old schoolteacher from Riverton. He was the very first patient to benefit from “Iris,” a new tool that converts an MRI into a three-dimensional image, showing the specific location of a tumor.

Doctors say this new method allows for more precision and accuracy during complex cancer surgeries.

“Think about this as a 3D Google Map for when you’re navigating,” said Dr. Tae Kim, a colorectal surgeon at Intermountain LDS Hospital.

Kim performed Evans’ five-hour surgery in March – with the help of robotics and the new 3D model.

“So, if I’m coming from the cancer from the left side, I can turn it and look at it at the left side,” Kim said. “It’s giving you this global view of cancer and how to get it out safely.”

Kim added that this tool is also useful for patient education, allowing him to explain complex procedures more clearly and visually to patients.

Evans was out of the hospital 48 hours after his surgery and is recovering well. The father of seven says he’s thankful for his medical team and for new technology like this one, which contributed to a successful operation.

“It is amazing to be here,” he said. “Just really grateful for the gift of life.”