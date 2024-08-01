Five Locals In The NFL Crack League’s Top 100 List

SALT LAKE CITY – Some new faces have cracked into the NFL Top 100, increasing the locals’ tally from three to five, including four players in the top 50.

Every year, the players vote on the top 100 and the list is unveiled in groups of 10 on the NFL Network.

Utah’s on this list has steadily increased over the last few years. There were just two locals on the list in 2022. It jumped up to three last year and now sits at five as we count down to the 2024 season.

59 – Bobby Wagner – Washington Commanders

NFL Top 100 selections: 9

Wagner has been a staple on the NFL Top 100 list for nearly a decade.

The former Utah State linebacker has been as high as 13th on the list but has fallen off in recent years as he plays through the tail end of his career. In 2023, Wagner was ranked 62nd.

In his return to the Pacific Northwest, Wagner posted 183 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and three passes defended. Even at 33 years old, he led the entire NFL in total tackles.

For the first time in his career in 2024, Wagner will play outside of the NFC West. The former Aggie signed with the Washington Commanders this offseason and will look to bolster their defense from the middle of the field.

34 – Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers

NFL Top 100 selections: 1

In his first season as the full-time starter, Love showed that he can be an elite QB talent sooner rather than later.

A top-35 placement and an all-time contract extension prove that.

Love threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns, added 247 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, and led the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

NFL and Green Bay fans alike were expecting a rebuilding period for the Packers but Love showed that he may be able to expedite that process.

A top-20 ranking on the 2025 list is fully on the table for the former Utah State Aggie if he can improve upon his 2023 campaign.

33 – Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams

NFL Top 100 selections: 1

Like Love, Nacua jumped onto the NFL scene as a Utah local last season.

In 2022, Nacua put up over 600 yards and five touchdowns with the Cougars in Provo. Less than a year later, he kicked off one of the best rookie receiver seasons of all time.

The fifth-round draft selection posted 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He received NFL All-Pro second-team honors and was the runner-up for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Nacua’s sophomore year should be an interesting one. He will receive more opportunities within the Rams’ offense but that will come with more attention from the defense.

Regardless, Nacua has already cemented himself as a top-10 wide receiver in the league.

22 – Penei Sewell – Detroit Lions

NFL Top 100 selections: 1

From holding it down for the Orem High Tigers to being a steady force for the Lions’ O-line, Sewell’s first appearance on the NFL Top 100 was overdue.

However, it makes sense that after a 12-5 season with an NFC Championship appearance, Detroit would get some more love.

Detroit’s O-Line was never ranked outside of the top 10 last season despite dealing with multiple injuries on the interior. Much of that credit belongs to Sewell and center Frank Ragnow.

ESPN ranked Sewell as the second-best offensive tackle in the league, only behind San Francisco’s Trent Williams.

With a healthy front line, Detroit will look to make another deep run in 2024.

11 – Fred Warner – San Francisco 49ers

NFL Top 100 selections: 5

Last but, literally, not least, star linebacker and former BYU Cougar Fred Warner checked in just outside of the top ten on the 2024 NFL Top 100.

Warner has been consistently climbing up the top 100 list in recent years. In 2022, he was ranked 47th and then jumped up to 15th in 2023.

His rise is warranted as he improved in nearly every single statistical category with 82 solo tackles, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, 2.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended.

San Francisco had one of the best, if not the best, defenses in the NFL last year. There may not be much room for improvement so Warner and the Niners will look to stay consistent with their eyes on the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

