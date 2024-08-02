2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Class action lawsuit alleges T-Mobile broke its price lock guarantee

Aug 1, 2024, 10:39 PM | Updated: 10:52 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

ROY — On the heels of a Get Gephardt investigation into a viewer’s assertion that T-Mobile has reneged its price lock guarantee, the mobile phone company now faces a class-action lawsuit.

A spokesperson from the Federal Communications Commission told the KSL Investigative team they “have received about 2,100 consumer complaints” related to the sudden increases in T-Mobile plan prices. Customers reported that the company assured them those prices would never go up.

“I was in a locked in,” Harold Clements said a month ago to KSL TV. “Guaranteed rate.”

KSL TV reported on Clements last month. He is one of several T-Mobile customers who contacted the KSL Investigative team, saying they feel deceived.

“It says, ‘if you’re in a price lock guarantee plan, we will not increase your monthly service charge,’” Clements said of the guarantee. “I think they were a standup company prior to this, and I think they are reneging on what they promised.”

Harold Clements is one of many T-Mobile customers who say they were told upon signing up for service that their phone rates would not go up. Ever. He talks with Matt Gephardt about his complaint. (KSL TV)

The FCC, which regulates cell phone companies, would not confirm if there is an investigation into T-Mobile’s business practices. But the feds may be the least of T-Mobile’s troubles.

The carrier got slapped with a class action lawsuit in federal court. The plaintiffs allege T-Mobile switched customers “to more expensive plans without their consent.”

T-Mobile previously blamed inflation for the decision to increase prices and said it wasn’t violating its guarantee. T-Mobile declined to answer our questions about the FCC’s complaints and the class action lawsuit.

