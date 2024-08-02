Class action lawsuit alleges T-Mobile broke its price lock guarantee

ROY — On the heels of a Get Gephardt investigation into a viewer’s assertion that T-Mobile has reneged its price lock guarantee, the mobile phone company now faces a class-action lawsuit.

A spokesperson from the Federal Communications Commission told the KSL Investigative team they “have received about 2,100 consumer complaints” related to the sudden increases in T-Mobile plan prices. Customers reported that the company assured them those prices would never go up.

“I was in a locked in,” Harold Clements said a month ago to KSL TV. “Guaranteed rate.”

KSL TV reported on Clements last month. He is one of several T-Mobile customers who contacted the KSL Investigative team, saying they feel deceived.

“It says, ‘if you’re in a price lock guarantee plan, we will not increase your monthly service charge,’” Clements said of the guarantee. “I think they were a standup company prior to this, and I think they are reneging on what they promised.”

The FCC, which regulates cell phone companies, would not confirm if there is an investigation into T-Mobile’s business practices. But the feds may be the least of T-Mobile’s troubles.

The carrier got slapped with a class action lawsuit in federal court. The plaintiffs allege T-Mobile switched customers “to more expensive plans without their consent.”

T-Mobile previously blamed inflation for the decision to increase prices and said it wasn’t violating its guarantee. T-Mobile declined to answer our questions about the FCC’s complaints and the class action lawsuit.