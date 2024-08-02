WEST HAVEN, Utah — The three family members charged in the death of a 12-year-old West Haven boy stood before a judge on Thursday.

The hearing was a short report on counsel hearing to make sure each of the defendants had an attorney, but it was emotionally charged for several people in the courtroom.

Gavin Peterson’s father, 46-year-old Shane Peterson, stepmother, 50-year-old Nichole Scott, and oldest brother, 21-year-old Tyler Peterson, are each facing one count of child abuse homicide for Gavin’s death on July 9, two counts of aggravated child abuse, and one count of endangerment of a child.

According to court documents, Scott is facing two additional counts of obstruction of justice and one count of drug possession. Tyler Peterson is facing one additional count of obstruction of justice.

Some of the charges include a publicly unknown incident that occurred over two years ago. The aggravated child abuse charges for Scott and Shane Peterson are listed with the offense date of Jan. 1, 2022, as is Shane Peterson’s charge for endangerment of a child.

One group of women told KSL TV they worked with Shane Peterson. They said the father never told co-workers about Gavin. They only knew about Shane Peterson and Scott’s son, who is one year younger than Gavin.

“We didn’t know Gavin; we didn’t even know he existed. At work, there was only a picture of the younger child,” said one of the co-workers, Susan.

The women said they felt compelled to attend the hearing because they were so distraught over Gavin’s death.

“I have had a hard time sleeping and felt that maybe there was something we could’ve done, we could’ve seen, and I think for my own mental health, I needed to be here,” Susan said.

Prosecutors allege Gavin’s body showed malnutrition to the point his internal organs shut down completely when he died on July 9.

All three suspects are being held without bail. Shane and Tyler Peterson have private attorneys. Logan Bushell represents Shane Peterson, and Ryan Bushell represents Tyler.

Public defender Randall Marshall has been appointed to represent Scott.

The next court appearance to decide if a preliminary hearing will be held is scheduled for Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. in Ogden’s District Court.

Judge Camille Neider of the Second District Court also addressed the exchange of discovery and information about the case, including evidence, between the prosecution and defense that will happen in the meantime.

