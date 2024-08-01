2024 Paris Olympic coverage
A 2002 Winter Games Volunteer Is Among 45,000 Paris Games Volunteers

Aug 1, 2024, 7:35 PM

PARIS — One of the lasting memories of Salt Lake City’s 2002 Olympics was the overwhelming number of volunteers who helped make the Winter Games a success. And a Utah woman is doing the same thousands of miles away in Paris for its Summer Games.

Viviane Vo-Duc, the managing editor for KSL.com, is originally from Paris and said she knows the city well.

“I was about eight when I left, but I have always studied French. I kept it up,” she said.

Vo-Duc said she couldn’t wait to volunteer for the 2024 Summer Games when her home city was announced to be hosting them. She also volunteered in her adopted city during the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

She is one of 45,000 volunteers chosen for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

“When they picked me, I was shocked. I put it on Facebook. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I got picked! Can’t believe it,’” Vo-Duc said. “This is heaven for me. I mean, you can’t bet on this experience. You really can’t.”

Not only does she get to keep the green volunteer uniforms, but Vo-Duc also said she gets a sense of pride working at an Olympics in her home city.

“And being able to help put on this amazing show, it’s just, any part of it, I will do it,” she said.

Vo-Duc said she hopes that this isn’t her last Olympic volunteering opportunity, as she plans to volunteer for the 2034 Winter Games in Salt Lake City.

A 2002 Winter Games Volunteer Is Among 45,000 Paris Games Volunteers