Driver fleeing traffic stop kills two in Emery County, UHP says

GREEN RIVER, Emery County — A driver who fled from a Utah Highway Patrol trooper crashed and killed them and their passenger Thursday evening, police say.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with UHP told KSL that a trooper observed the car traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 160 and attempted a traffic stop. An Emery County sheriff’s deputy noticed the chase and joined the trooper.

Roden said law enforcement was catching up with the fleeing car “when the vehicle went around traffic in the median when it lost control and rolled, ejecting the two occupants.”

UHP reports that the driver and passenger were killed in the crash, and lane closures are in place.

🚨Closure Alert🚨 I-70 is closed in both directions at MP 160 in Emery County due to a crash. Expect delays and avoid the area. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 2, 2024

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.