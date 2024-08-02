2024 Paris Olympic coverage
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Driver fleeing traffic stop kills two in Emery County, UHP says

Aug 1, 2024, 8:09 PM

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

GREEN RIVER, Emery County — A driver who fled from a Utah Highway Patrol trooper crashed and killed them and their passenger Thursday evening, police say.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with UHP told KSL that a trooper observed the car traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 160 and attempted a traffic stop. An Emery County sheriff’s deputy noticed the chase and joined the trooper.

Roden said law enforcement was catching up with the fleeing car “when the vehicle went around traffic in the median when it lost control and rolled, ejecting the two occupants.”

UHP reports that the driver and passenger were killed in the crash, and lane closures are in place.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.

