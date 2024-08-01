Andrés Gómez, Anderson Julio Combine For Late First Half Equalizer For RSL

SANDY, Utah – Anderson Julio’s dynamic header brought Real Salt Lake even with Atlas, sending the home team into halftime happy in Leagues Cup play.

RSL is hosting Mexican power Atlas FC at America First Field on Thursday, August 1.

Anderson Julio heads home the Andres Gomez cross just before halftime! 😤 Salt Lake draws level with Atlas. #LeagauesCup2024 📺 Free on Apple TV: https://t.co/cottpVU9SX pic.twitter.com/dvCMApit8l — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 2, 2024

Trailing 1-0, Andrés Gómez used fancy footwork to find space for a centering pass to Julio. The fourth-year forward handled the perfectly placed pass and beat Camilo Vargas in the bottom right corner with a header.

RSL fell behind when an offensive miscue led to an Atlas goal in the 22nd minute.

Real Salt Lake Hosts Atlas FC In Leagues Cup

Real Salt Lake (12-5-8, 44 points, 3rd West) opens the 2024 Leagues Cup play against Mexican power Atlas FC. This is the second time in three seasons that the Claret & Cobalt has faced Atlas. The 2022 match is remembered by many for a 78-yard scoring strike from homegrown RSL talent Aaron Herrera in a 2-1 loss.

RSL is (8-2-1) in the Beehive state in 2024 and holds a (4-6-3) record against Mexican opponents in friendlies, CONCACAF Champions League, and Leagues Cup competitions.

Real Salt Lake wraps up the West 8 group stage when they take on the Houston Dynamo on Monday, August 5. MLS Golden Boot leader Chicho Arango is scheduled to return from suspension against Houston.

Real Salt Lake continues Leagues Cup play against the Houston Dynamo on Monday, August 5. Kickoff for this match is at 7 p.m. MT. RSL continues MLS play against the San Jose Quakes on Saturday, August 24.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

