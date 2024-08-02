2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

What we know about the drug Utah plans to use in upcoming execution

Aug 1, 2024, 10:33 PM | Updated: 10:46 pm

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Utah Department of Corrections is preparing to carry out the state’s first execution by lethal injection in nearly 25 years, information about the supplier of the drugs remains secret.

The execution of Taberon Honie, 48, is set to occur just after midnight on Aug. 8. Honie was convicted of brutally murdering his ex-girlfriend’s mother, 49-year-old Claudia Benn, in front of her grandchildren in 1998.

Utah law calls for the drug sodium thiopental to be used for lethal injections – which is widely unavailable – or an “equally or more effective substance sufficient to cause death.”

Ahead of Honie’s execution, the Department of Corrections announced medical staff developed a never-tested, three-drug cocktail: ketamine, an anesthetic, fentanyl, a pain reliever, and potassium chloride, which stops the heart.

But Honie filed a lawsuit arguing the novel combination would constitute “cruel and unusual punishment.” Instead, his legal team suggested the scarce drug pentobarbital.

According to court filings, the Department of Corrections started looking into obtaining pentobarbital in October 2023.

“The twelve states contacted either did not respond, or replied stating that due to their laws, they could not provide any information related to their supply of pentobarbital,” the Chief of Prison Operations wrote in a court filing dated in mid-July.

According to his statement, shortly after local journalists reported on the drug combination the state intended to use, “an individual contacted [Executive] Director Brian Redd and stated that they read news reports regarding Mr. Honie’s execution and would be able to put Director Redd in touch with a supplier for pentobarbital.”

Honie’s lawsuit was dismissed after the state confirmed it would be able to obtain three doses of pentobarbital in time for the planned execution. One is intended for Honie, and the other two will be available as backup doses.

Glen Mills, director of communications and government relations at the Department of Corrections, said there’s not much he can share about where the drugs are coming from, as Utah law explicitly protects the identities of those involved in executions and obtaining supplies to carry them out.

“It absolutely is from a reliable source, and we are confident in what we are getting,” Mills said.

There’s no plan to test the product once the doses are in the custody of the state, but Mills said the purchase will include a pharmaceutical certificate of authenticity.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center – a nonprofit tracking capital murder cases and executions across the country – secrecy statutes are common in death penalty states.

“That means the public cannot really understand who’s being asked to conduct these executions, where they are procuring drugs and materials for these executions, many other serious questions, and it’s really very inconsistent with the principles that we have about good governance,” said Robin Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. “We expect our government to be transparent, to be open and honest about how it’s using our resources, and we’re really not seeing that in the execution context.”

When it comes to Utah’s first execution since 2010 and first lethal injection in more than two decades, Mills said the state has gone to great lengths to be as transparent as state statute allows.

“There are just certain elements, when you’re talking about this, that we can’t display publicly for safety reasons and other obvious reasons,” Mills said. “But we are doing things and probably releasing things this time around that haven’t been done in the past, and we’re really pushing hard to be, one, accountable to the public because we realize how important that is, but also transparent as much as possible.”

The Department of Corrections did choose to disclose the cost of the drugs. Utah agreed to pay $200,000 for the three doses of pentobarbital, more than 25 times higher than the estimated cost of two doses of the previously selected three-drug combo: $7,900.

Mills said the department stands by the alternative drug cocktail as an effective and humane method, but because it had never been tested and ketamine has never been used in an execution, the state estimated it would spend more than $200,000 on a likely lengthy legal challenge.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Courts & Legal

The logo of T-Mobile on one of its stores in Utah....

Matt Gephardt

Class action lawsuit alleges T-Mobile broke its price lock guarantee

On the heels of a Get Gephardt investigation into a viewer’s assertion that T-Mobile has reneged its price lock guarantee, the mobile phone company now faces a class-action lawsuit.

3 hours ago

(From left to right). Shane Peterson, Nichole Scott, Tyler Peterson, appearing in a West Haven cour...

Garna Mejia

Three family members charged in death of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson appear in court

The three family members charged in the death of 12-year-old Gavin Peterson stood before a judge on Thursday.

5 hours ago

FILE - The Utah Supreme Court is expected to...

Lindsay Aerts and Darby Sparks, KSL TV

Utah Supreme Court upholds pause on Utah’s near total abortion ban

The Utah Supreme Court has ruled that a pause on Utah's so-called trigger ban will remain in place while the case is litigated.

17 hours ago

After a San Juan sheriff's deputy committed suicide before his day in court, his accusers are comin...

Daniel Woodruff

Accusers speak out after suicide of former sheriff’s deputy charged with sexual abuse

One of the men who accused a retired San Juan County sheriff's chief deputy of sexual abuse is coming to terms with his death.

2 days ago

(Silver Solution)...

Alexander Campbell

Fake Utah County doctor sentenced to 3 years in prison

A Utah County man was sentenced on Monday, after he posed as a doctor, scammed consumers, and committed mail fraud by promoting cures with silver.

2 days ago

FILE PHOTO (Uintah County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...

Alexander Campbell

Vernal man arrested on over 20 charges related to child sex abuse and pornography distribution

A Vernal resident has been arrested after a police investigation yielded hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

What we know about the drug Utah plans to use in upcoming execution