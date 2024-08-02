What we know about the drug Utah plans to use in upcoming execution

SALT LAKE CITY — As the Utah Department of Corrections is preparing to carry out the state’s first execution by lethal injection in nearly 25 years, information about the supplier of the drugs remains secret.

The execution of Taberon Honie, 48, is set to occur just after midnight on Aug. 8. Honie was convicted of brutally murdering his ex-girlfriend’s mother, 49-year-old Claudia Benn, in front of her grandchildren in 1998.

Utah law calls for the drug sodium thiopental to be used for lethal injections – which is widely unavailable – or an “equally or more effective substance sufficient to cause death.”

Ahead of Honie’s execution, the Department of Corrections announced medical staff developed a never-tested, three-drug cocktail: ketamine, an anesthetic, fentanyl, a pain reliever, and potassium chloride, which stops the heart.

But Honie filed a lawsuit arguing the novel combination would constitute “cruel and unusual punishment.” Instead, his legal team suggested the scarce drug pentobarbital.

According to court filings, the Department of Corrections started looking into obtaining pentobarbital in October 2023.

“The twelve states contacted either did not respond, or replied stating that due to their laws, they could not provide any information related to their supply of pentobarbital,” the Chief of Prison Operations wrote in a court filing dated in mid-July.

According to his statement, shortly after local journalists reported on the drug combination the state intended to use, “an individual contacted [Executive] Director Brian Redd and stated that they read news reports regarding Mr. Honie’s execution and would be able to put Director Redd in touch with a supplier for pentobarbital.”

Honie’s lawsuit was dismissed after the state confirmed it would be able to obtain three doses of pentobarbital in time for the planned execution. One is intended for Honie, and the other two will be available as backup doses.

Glen Mills, director of communications and government relations at the Department of Corrections, said there’s not much he can share about where the drugs are coming from, as Utah law explicitly protects the identities of those involved in executions and obtaining supplies to carry them out.

“It absolutely is from a reliable source, and we are confident in what we are getting,” Mills said.

There’s no plan to test the product once the doses are in the custody of the state, but Mills said the purchase will include a pharmaceutical certificate of authenticity.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center – a nonprofit tracking capital murder cases and executions across the country – secrecy statutes are common in death penalty states.

“That means the public cannot really understand who’s being asked to conduct these executions, where they are procuring drugs and materials for these executions, many other serious questions, and it’s really very inconsistent with the principles that we have about good governance,” said Robin Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. “We expect our government to be transparent, to be open and honest about how it’s using our resources, and we’re really not seeing that in the execution context.”

When it comes to Utah’s first execution since 2010 and first lethal injection in more than two decades, Mills said the state has gone to great lengths to be as transparent as state statute allows.

“There are just certain elements, when you’re talking about this, that we can’t display publicly for safety reasons and other obvious reasons,” Mills said. “But we are doing things and probably releasing things this time around that haven’t been done in the past, and we’re really pushing hard to be, one, accountable to the public because we realize how important that is, but also transparent as much as possible.”

The Department of Corrections did choose to disclose the cost of the drugs. Utah agreed to pay $200,000 for the three doses of pentobarbital, more than 25 times higher than the estimated cost of two doses of the previously selected three-drug combo: $7,900.

Mills said the department stands by the alternative drug cocktail as an effective and humane method, but because it had never been tested and ketamine has never been used in an execution, the state estimated it would spend more than $200,000 on a likely lengthy legal challenge.

