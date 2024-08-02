Tooele sheriffs arrest barricaded man after domestic situation

ERDA, Tooele County — The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies took a man into custody after a domestic situation after he barricaded himself inside a home Thursday night.

Sgt. David Bleazard of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office told KSL this involved a 37-year-old man and his girlfriend near 5300 N. La Rochelle Pl. Bleazard said when police arrived, they got the girlfriend and the man’s son out of the house.

According to Bleazard, police and SWAT teams attempted to call out for the man to come out of the house, but they had to deploy tear gas in the home in an attempt to get him out.

Bleazard said SWAT entered the home and heard the man coughing in an upstairs bedroom, where he was taken into custody without further issue.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.