Nelson Palacio Gives Real Salt Lake Late Lead In Leagues Cup

Aug 1, 2024, 8:54 PM

SANDY, Utah – Moments after checking into a 1-1 game, Nelson Palacio sent the home crowd into a frenzy with a top-shelf blast to give RSL a 78th-minute lead.

Real Salt Lake is hosting Mexican power Atlas FC at America First Field on Thursday, August 1.

RELATED: Gómez, Julio Combine For Late First Half Equalizer For RSL

Moments after taking the pitch, Palacio boomed a ball from well outside the box past a flailing Camilo Vargas. The goal gave Real Salt Lake a 2-1 lead and a chance at three points in its first Leagues Cup match.

RELATED: RSL Midfielder Diego Luna Named To 2024 MLS All-Star Roster

Andrés Gómez assisted Anderson Julio late in the first half for RSL’s first goal. Atlas took a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute before Real found its footing.

Real Salt Lake Hosts Atlas FC In Leagues Cup

Real Salt Lake (12-5-8, 44 points, 3rd West) opens the 2024 Leagues Cup play against Mexican power Atlas FC. This is the second time in three seasons that the Claret & Cobalt has faced Atlas. The 2022 match is remembered by many for a 78-yard scoring strike from homegrown RSL talent Aaron Herrera in a 2-1 loss.

RELATED: RSL Star Chicho Arango To Serve Four-Game Suspension

RSL is (8-2-1) in the Beehive state in 2024 and holds a (4-6-3) record against Mexican opponents in friendlies, CONCACAF Champions League, and Leagues Cup competitions.

Real Salt Lake wraps up the West 8 group stage when they take on the Houston Dynamo on Monday, August 5. MLS Golden Boot leader Chicho Arango is scheduled to return from suspension against Houston.

Follow Real Salt Lake With KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake continues Leagues Cup play against the Houston Dynamo on Monday, August 5. Kickoff for this match is at 7 p.m. MT. RSL continues MLS play against the San Jose Quakes on Saturday, August 24.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

