Nelson Palacio’s Game-Winner Gives Real Salt Lake 3 Leagues Cup Points

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake ends a three-match winless streak on the back of a late Nelson Palacio game-winner to steal three points in a 2-1 victory to open Leagues Cup.

Real Salt Lake hosted Mexican power Atlas FC at America First Field on Thursday, August 1.

Anderson Julio and Palacio scored for RSL. Andrés Gómez assisted on Julio’s header just before the end of the first half.

First Half

Real Salt Lake controlled possession in the opening dozen minutes while both squads attempted one shot on frame.

Andrés Gómez took a shot from outside the box with pace in the 16th minute, but ATS’ Camilo Vargas leaped to punch the shot away harmlessly.

Atlas answered with a run of their own two minutes later. The Rojinegros peppered Gavin Beavers with a series of shot attempts. Beavers made an excellent diving save in traffic off an Atlas corner in the 19th minute. Atlas attempted three corners in the first 20 minutes.

ATS continued to put the pressure on, flooding the box for a 26th-minute goal from Luis Reyes. Jeremy Márquez assisted.

RSL’s Bode Hidalgo picked up the first card of the match with a yellow on a bad foul.

Late in stoppage time, Gómez deposited a perfect ball to the forehead of Anderson Julio to tie the match 1-1 before halftime.

Second Half

RSL had a chance to grab the lead in the opening moments of the second half, but Matt Crooks couldn’t react quickly enough inside the six-yard box.

After several minutes of uneventful play, Gómez blasted a shot from in close. Despite a great attempt, Vargas reacted with a left-handed, diving stop to keep things even 1-1.

Nelson Palacio came on in the 78th minute and immediately made his presence known with a blast from distance that gave his team a one-goal lead.

The Claret and Cobalt held on for a 2-1, come-from-behind win.

Follow Real Salt Lake With KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake continues Leagues Cup play against the Houston Dynamo on Monday, August 5. Kickoff for this match is at 7 p.m. MT. RSL continues MLS play against the San Jose Quakes on Saturday, August 24.

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

For more Real Salt Lake coverage and analysis, subscribe to The RSL Show and follow them on Instagram. 

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

