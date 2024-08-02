2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Senate GOP blocks tax bill as Democrats spotlight child credit in election-year push

Aug 1, 2024, 9:41 PM

The U.S. Capitol Building is seen in Washington, U.S., Aug. 31, 2023. Congressional leaders have st...

The U.S. Capitol Building is seen in Washington, U.S., Aug. 31, 2023. Congressional leaders have struck a deal on some of the appropriations bills funding the federal government, as well as a short-term stopgap measure that would extend government funding and prevent a partial shutdown ahead of a Friday night deadline, a GOP leadership aide told CNN on Wednesday.(Kevin Wurm, Reuters)

(Kevin Wurm, Reuters)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CLARE FORAN, TAMI LUHBY AND MORGAN RIMMER, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a bipartisan tax package that would have temporarily expanded the child tax credit and restored some business tax benefits.

The bill failed to advance in a procedural vote of 48-44, short of the 60 it required to succeed.

Democrats brought up the vote, which was expected to fail, as they seek to spotlight the child tax credit in a political messaging push ahead of the November elections, giving vulnerable members of their party a chance to vote to expand the tax credit and putting Republicans on the spot over the issue.

The bipartisan tax bill passed the Republican-led House earlier this year, but has run into resistance from some Republicans in the Senate. Following House passage of the bill, some Senate Republicans raised issues with the legislation, with some saying they wanted to push for it to be amended.

In the run-up to elections, Democrats have put a series of bills on the Senate floor that have failed to advance due to GOP opposition, including legislation related to contraception and IVF., issues that Democrats see as politically popular. Republicans have criticized what they have called a “summer of show votes.”

Biden to call in State of the Union for business tax hikes, middle class tax cuts and lower deficits

The Senate passed legislation on Tuesday, however, aimed at protecting children online in a broad bipartisan vote.

The Senate tax bill vote also gave Democrats an opportunity to push back against comments from Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

Vance has falsely claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, is calling to end the child tax credit. Harris has actually called for years to increase the child tax credit.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in remarks on the floor this week that “some Republican senators – like the junior senator from Ohio – have claimed laughably that Democrats, somehow, oppose the Child Tax Credit.”

“This is plain old nonsense,” Schumer said. “Democrats do not oppose the Child Tax Credit whatsoever. On the contrary, we strongly support it.”

 

Child tax credit expansion

 

The package would provide a larger child tax credit in the first year to the low-income families of roughly 16 million children, or more than 80% of those who currently don’t receive the full credit because their families earn too little, according to the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. These families would be able to claim more of the credit, and the legislation would also increase the maximum refundable credit for households who owe little or no income taxes.

The bill would lift at least half a million children out of poverty and improve the financial situation of about 5 million more children who would remain below the poverty line, once the measure was fully in effect in 2025, according to the center. However, it does not go as far as the American Rescue Plan’s enhancement to the child tax credit, which cut child poverty nearly in half but was only in effect for 2021.

Under the current package, low-income families with more than one child would receive the same credit for each of their children, just as higher-income households already do. Also, families would have the choice of using their earnings in the current year or prior year, in case their income is volatile.

The credit would be adjusted for inflation starting in 2024, which is expected to bump up the maximum credit to $2,100 per child in 2025, up from the current $2,000, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The provisions would be in effect for three tax years from 2023 through 2025.

Some Republicans have voiced concerns that the legislation would disincentivize work or allow undocumented immigrants to claim the credit, but House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, a Republican from Missouri, has stressed that the bill maintains the minimum earnings threshold of $2,500 needed to begin to claim the credit and the requirement that children must have Social Security numbers for their families to file for the credit.

 

Business tax benefits

 

The package would have also temporarily restored several business tax benefits that had been part of the Republicans’ 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

It would have once again allowed businesses to immediately deduct the cost of their US-based research and experimental investments instead of over five years, as well as enable them to immediately deduct 100% of their investment in machinery and equipment. Some 3.8 million small businesses claimed these tax incentives in 2021, according to the office of Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat and co-sponsor of the legislation, citing Treasury data.

Plus, the legislation would have restored a more generous limitation on the deductibility of interest expenses, which mainly affects companies that have a lot of debt. These three provisions would have run through 2025.

The measure also contained relief for those affected by disasters, including recent hurricanes, flooding, wildfires and the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, last year. And it would have enhanced the low-income housing tax credit available to states, which would have added more than 200,000 affordable housing units nationwide, according to Wyden’s office.

It would have also accelerated the deadline for filing backdated claims for the Employee Retention Tax Credit, a Covid 19-era program that has been subject to widespread fraud, to January 31, 2024, instead of April 15, 2025. That provision is estimated to save taxpayers more than $78 billion – offsetting most of the cost of the package, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

CNN’s Daniel Dale contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

FILE - The Utah Supreme Court is expected to...

Lindsay Aerts and Darby Sparks, KSL TV

Utah Supreme Court upholds pause on Utah’s near total abortion ban

The Utah Supreme Court has ruled that a pause on Utah's so-called trigger ban will remain in place while the case is litigated.

14 hours ago

Taberon Honie's face over an image of the table he is scheduled to die on...

Daniella Rivera

Preparation underway for Utah’s first execution by lethal injection in nearly 25 years

Utah’s Department of Corrections is preparing to carry out the state’s first lethal injection in more than two decades and the first execution at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

24 hours ago

man pushes cart out of store...

Darby Sparks

Police say little penalty for property crimes is leading to uptick in retail theft

International crime groups have been hitting Utah as a hotspot for stealing large quantities of merchandise from stores. A task force has been assigned to combat it, but they say it won't stop without more laws in place.

1 day ago

FILE - Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, speaks as Colby Jenkins looks on during Utah's 2nd Congressional...

Michael Houck

Counties begin recounting votes in 2nd Congressional District GOP race

The 13 counties in the 2nd Congressional District are beginning to recount their votes due to the close race between Colby Jenkins and incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy. 

1 day ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event a...

Michael Houck

Donald Trump will visit Park City for fundraising event

Utah Republican Party officials confirmed that presidential candidate Donald Trump will visit the Beehive State in August.

1 day ago

KSL Investigators sought out advice from experts to help voters spot deep fakes. (KSL TV)...

Daniella Rivera

AI Revolution: How voters can spot deep fake content on social media

You might hear a voice you know and see a face you trust – but is it real, or a deep fake? The KSL Investigators sought out advice from experts to help voters spot the difference.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Senate GOP blocks tax bill as Democrats spotlight child credit in election-year push