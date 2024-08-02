Videos shows driver in high speed chase hitting multiple cars in Kearns neighborhood

KEARNS — Residents in a Kearns neighborhood are describing the high-speed crash that damaged multiple cars and sent the driver to the hospital.

The Unified Police Department reported that the crash took place around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Near 5000 S 4800 W., an unmarked detective vehicle spotted the driver, who had not been identified, blowing past a stop sign.

Moments later, neighbors in the area woke up to a loud noise and serious car damage, including Juan Perez.

“I was surprised because my car was parked fine and when I came out it didn’t have any tires,” Perez told KSL TV.

Perez’s car was parked behind Javier Garcia’s SUV. Garcia said he thought his car was the one that was hit, but when he came out of his home, his car was gone.

“I said, ‘Where’s my car?’ and when I looked straight ahead, it was a block away,” Garcia said.

The driver had hit Perez’s car so hard it pushed Garcia’s SUV several yards, which was somehow left without any damage.

Taylorsville police said the driver then hit other cars and electric boxes before rolling. The driver was ejected and pinned underneath her own car.

Garcia said it’s not the first time a high-speed crash like this has happened and hopes the city can step in before something worse happens.

Police said the driver was unconscious at the time of the crash but was taken to a local hospital, where she was stabilized. Alcohol is believed to be a significant contributor to this crash. The crash is still being investigated.