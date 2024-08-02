2024 Paris Olympic coverage
OLYMPICS

With Jimmer injured USA 3X3 basketball sits in last place

Aug 1, 2024, 11:28 PM

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Jimmer Fredette #5 of Team United States reacts after his teams loss dur...

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Jimmer Fredette #5 of Team United States reacts after his teams loss during a Men's 3x3 basketball pool round game between the United States and Lithuania on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Sam Farnsworth's Profile Picture

BY SAM FARNSWORTH


KSLTV.com

PARIS — The U.S. men’s 3×3 basketball team came to Paris as a gold medal contender and a heavy favorite to finish on the podium.

Jimmer Fredette, a former BYU player and the star of the team, may not step on the court again for the remainder of the Olympics because of an injury as the team dropped to 0-4 Thursday. He declined to go on camera but told KSL TV that he is “day to day” while USA Basketball said he is “game-to-game” with a lower body injury.

Fredette injured his upper left leg on Wednesday against Poland and it kept him off the court Thursday in a 21 – 19 loss to Serbia. Fredette showed up to the contest in uniform but never entered the game, playing more of a coaching role.

Canyon Barry had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer but missed. The U.S. squad is now 0-4, last place in the eight-team pool. The top six teams advance. Four teams are 2-2, including France the first of two U.S. opponents Friday. The game against the French is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. After France the U.S. squad, with or without Fredette, faces 1-3 China at 2:35 p.m. Utah time. The games are available to watch on Peacock.

The final game is Sunday against Netherlands.

What must the U.S. squad do without Fredette?

“It’s just the reality of the situation,” Barry said “We are in the Olympics and we are going to have to compete with three until Jimmer hopefully gets healthy. We’ve got great trainers, he’ll be day-to-day and they are working on him but until he is ready to play it’s going to be us three and we have to find a way to win with that.”

Who Is Chasing Gold With Jimmer Fredette? Looking At USA 3×3 Basketball Roster

Fredette joined the Team USA 3×3 organization in 2022. In his first year, he hit a gold medal game-winner versus Puerto Rico in the AmeriCup.

Fredette was the 2011 Naismith Player of the Year in college basketball at BYU. During his four years at BYU, he left as the all-time leading scorer in program history with 2,404 points scored.

He played six seasons in the NBA and also played in the EuroLeague and the Chinese Basketball Association.

