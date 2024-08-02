2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Makes Top Schools Cut For No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa

Aug 2, 2024, 9:12 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, UtahThe nation’s number one recruit in the class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, has trimmed down his list of schools to seven. One of those schools in the top seven is BYU.

The schools are Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, and North Carolina. Dybantsa’s father, Ace, confirmed the top seven to KSL Sports.

AJ Dybantsa has BYU basketball in his Top 7 schools

Dybantsa will play his final year of high school basketball at Utah Prep in Hurricane, Utah, this season.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound Dybantsa is a 247Sports Composite 1.000 grade prospect. He’s considered a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

So far, during his recruitment, Dybantsa has visited two schools, Auburn and BYU. The BYU visit was an unofficial in June.

Dybantsa will line up official visits at a later time.

“I’m sure they keep in contact with my dad,” Dybantsa said to KSL Sports on BYU this week. “The unofficial was good. Kevin Young, obviously, wants to get me back for an official (visit).”

No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025

First-year BYU head coach Kevin Young has an NBA background from his time with the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers. The pro approach intrigues Dybantsa, who plans to be a one-and-done prospect in college basketball.

“It’s been good,” Dybantsa told KSL Sports in June about his impressions of Kevin Young. Obviously, he worked in the league for a long time, and that’s my ultimate goal. So, he can be—if I do decide to go there—one of the people who can help me.”

Dybantsa, a native of Brockton, Massachusetts, is one of the top prospects to come out of Massachusetts in years. Next week, Dybantsa will take part in a summer tour to Shanghai, China, with his Utah Prep teammates.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nation’s No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa Settles In At Utah Prep

AJ Dybantsa gets set for final season of high school basketball and it will take place in the Beehive State.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nelson Palacio’s Game-Winner Gives Real Salt Lake 3 Leagues Cup Points

Real Salt Lake ends a three-match winless streak on the back of a late Nelson Palacio game-winner to steal three points in a 2-1 victory.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nelson Palacio Gives Real Salt Lake Late Lead In Leagues Cup

SANDY, Utah – Moments after checking into a 1-1 game, Nelson Palacio sent the home crowd into a frenzy with a top-shelf blast to give RSL a 78th-minute lead. Real Salt Lake is hosting Mexican power Atlas FC at America First Field on Thursday, August 1. RELATED: Gómez, Julio Combine For Late First Half Equalizer For […]

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andrés Gómez, Anderson Julio Combine For Late First Half Equalizer For RSL

Anderson Julio's dynamic header brought Real Salt Lake even with Atlas, sending the home team into halftime happy in Leagues Cup play. 

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

A 2002 Winter Games Volunteer Is Among 45,000 Paris Games Volunteers

Volunteers help make the Olympics happen and a Utah woman is doing her part thousands of miles away in Paris for its Summer Games.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Locals In The NFL Crack League’s Top 100 List

Some new faces have cracked into the NFL top 100, increasing the locals' tally from three to five, including four players in the top 50.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

BYU Makes Top Schools Cut For No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa