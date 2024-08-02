BYU Makes Top Schools Cut For No. 1 Recruit AJ Dybantsa

PROVO, Utah—The nation’s number one recruit in the class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, has trimmed down his list of schools to seven. One of those schools in the top seven is BYU.

The schools are Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, and North Carolina. Dybantsa’s father, Ace, confirmed the top seven to KSL Sports.

AJ Dybantsa has BYU basketball in his Top 7 schools

Dybantsa will play his final year of high school basketball at Utah Prep in Hurricane, Utah, this season.

The 6-foot-9, 200-pound Dybantsa is a 247Sports Composite 1.000 grade prospect. He’s considered a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

So far, during his recruitment, Dybantsa has visited two schools, Auburn and BYU. The BYU visit was an unofficial in June.

Dybantsa will line up official visits at a later time.

“I’m sure they keep in contact with my dad,” Dybantsa said to KSL Sports on BYU this week. “The unofficial was good. Kevin Young, obviously, wants to get me back for an official (visit).”

No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025

First-year BYU head coach Kevin Young has an NBA background from his time with the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers. The pro approach intrigues Dybantsa, who plans to be a one-and-done prospect in college basketball.

“It’s been good,” Dybantsa told KSL Sports in June about his impressions of Kevin Young. Obviously, he worked in the league for a long time, and that’s my ultimate goal. So, he can be—if I do decide to go there—one of the people who can help me.”

Dybantsa, a native of Brockton, Massachusetts, is one of the top prospects to come out of Massachusetts in years. Next week, Dybantsa will take part in a summer tour to Shanghai, China, with his Utah Prep teammates.

