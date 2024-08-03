USA Basketball crushes Puerto Rico to end pool play in Paris Olympics

PARIS, France – USA Basketball wrapped up pool play with a 104-83 win over Puerto Rico at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.

It was a dominant performance by USA Basketball that started in the second quarter and Puerto Rico didn’t have an answer at the Paris Olympics.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards led the way with 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid dropped 15 points, while Kevin Durant added 11 points. LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Davis each scored 10 points.

Second Quarter Boost Gives USA Basketball Big Lead Over Puerto Rico In Paris Olympics

Puerto Rico didn’t have anything to play for after losing their first two games in group play and would not qualify for tournament play. They played like they had nothing to lose in the first quarter by hitting shots and attacking the glass.

At the end of the first quarter, Puerto Rico had a 29-25 lead. New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado led the way with nine points. They shot 4-of-7 from the three-point line. Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum each had six points.

The United States went on a quick 6-0 run to take a 31-29 lead after a free throw by Bam Adebayo, followed by a putback dunk from Anthony Davis and a steal in the backcourt from Derrick White that led to a Kevin Durant triple.

Team USA took over and dominated the second quarter by outscoring Puerto Rico 39-16 to take a 64-45 lead at the half. Anthony Edwards had 12 points to lead the United States. Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum dropped eight points apiece. As a team, USA Basketball shot 25-of-45 from the field. They struggled from downtown, making just five of their 15 attempts but went 20-for-30 from two.

Jose Alvarado led Puerto Rico with 13 points. As a team, they shot 19-for-46 from the field, and just 4-of-16 from downtown.

USA Basketball Cruises Past Puerto Rico, On To Olympic Tournament

The third quarter was very similar to the second quarter as they outscored Puerto Rico 23-14 to take an 87-59 lead entering the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards scored seven points in the third to put his total to 19 points. Four players were in double figures, including Edwards, Joel Embiid (11 points), Kevin Durant (11 points), and LeBron James (10 points).

Early in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant collected his fourth rebound to pass Carmelo Anthony for the all-time leader in USA Men’s Basketball rebounding. Durant is already the all-time leading scorer.

Team USA finished group play with a 3-0 record. They will move on to the tournament. Their opponent, time, and network is to be determined.

