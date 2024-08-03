2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

USA Basketball crushes Puerto Rico to end pool play in Paris Olympics

Aug 3, 2024, 2:25 PM

United States' Anthony Edwards, below, dunks as Puerto Rico's Tremont Waters, center, defends durin...

United States' Anthony Edwards, below, dunks as Puerto Rico's Tremont Waters, center, defends during a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, Pool)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS, France – USA Basketball wrapped up pool play with a 104-83 win over Puerto Rico at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday.

It was a dominant performance by USA Basketball that started in the second quarter and Puerto Rico didn’t have an answer at the Paris Olympics.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards led the way with 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid dropped 15 points, while Kevin Durant added 11 points. LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Davis each scored 10 points.

Second Quarter Boost Gives USA Basketball Big Lead Over Puerto Rico In Paris Olympics

Puerto Rico didn’t have anything to play for after losing their first two games in group play and would not qualify for tournament play. They played like they had nothing to lose in the first quarter by hitting shots and attacking the glass.

At the end of the first quarter, Puerto Rico had a 29-25 lead. New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado led the way with nine points. They shot 4-of-7 from the three-point line. Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum each had six points.

The United States went on a quick 6-0 run to take a 31-29 lead after a free throw by Bam Adebayo, followed by a putback dunk from Anthony Davis and a steal in the backcourt from Derrick White that led to a Kevin Durant triple.

Team USA took over and dominated the second quarter by outscoring Puerto Rico 39-16 to take a 64-45 lead at the half. Anthony Edwards had 12 points to lead the United States. Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum dropped eight points apiece. As a team, USA Basketball shot 25-of-45 from the field. They struggled from downtown, making just five of their 15 attempts but went 20-for-30 from two.

Jose Alvarado led Puerto Rico with 13 points. As a team, they shot 19-for-46 from the field, and just 4-of-16 from downtown.

USA Basketball Cruises Past Puerto Rico, On To Olympic Tournament

The third quarter was very similar to the second quarter as they outscored Puerto Rico 23-14 to take an 87-59 lead entering the fourth quarter. Anthony Edwards scored seven points in the third to put his total to 19 points. Four players were in double figures, including Edwards, Joel Embiid (11 points), Kevin Durant (11 points), and LeBron James (10 points).

Early in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant collected his fourth rebound to pass Carmelo Anthony for the all-time leader in USA Men’s Basketball rebounding. Durant is already the all-time leading scorer.

Team USA finished group play with a 3-0 record. They will move on to the tournament. Their opponent, time, and network is to be determined.

Want more coverage of USA Basketball? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba of Refugee Olympic Team punches Davina Michel of Team France during the...

Megan Janetsky, Associated Press

Boxer Cindy Ngamba becomes first athlete competing as a refugee to clinch an Olympic medal

Boxer Cindy Ngamba has made history by becoming the first athlete competing as a refugee to clinch an Olympic medal.

5 hours ago

Triathletes dive into the River Seine during the mixed relay race. (Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters)...

Ben Church and Thomas Schlachter, CNN

Germany wins dramatic gold after controversial mixed relay triathlon went ahead in Seine

Despite two athletes falling ill and an ongoing controversy around water quality in the River Seine, the mixed relay triathlon proceeded Monday with Germany securing a dramatic gold medal.

5 hours ago

KSL TV's Tamara Vaifanua had some down time in Paris during her time there covering Utah Olympians....

Tamara Vaifanua

Ride along a ‘big bus’ tour in Paris with Tamara Vaifanua

When Tamara Vaifanua isn't covering Utah Olympians in Paris ... she's planning her next trip!

6 hours ago

...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Emma Hunt Advances In Women’s Sport Climbing At Paris Olympics

Emma Hunt is still in the hunt for a women's speed climbing medal, finishing the round of 16 with a second-best time of 6.38 seconds.

7 hours ago

Simone Biles of United States reacts after falling off during her performance in the women's balanc...

Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Simone Biles slips off the balance beam and fails to win gold for the first time in Paris

Simone Biles slipped off the balance beam and failed to win a gold medal for the first time at these Summer Olympics in Paris.

8 hours ago

Artist Agnes Beganyi has been in Paris for 10 years, and paints her first love — the Eiffel Tower...

Ray Boone and Alex Cabrero, KSL TV

Artist fights way to Paris, sets up for Olympics

Artist Agnes Beganyi has been in Paris for 10 years, and paints her first love — the Eiffel Tower.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

USA Basketball crushes Puerto Rico to end pool play in Paris Olympics