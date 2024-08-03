2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Kelly Olynyk Watches Team Canada, Former Utes Advance To 3×3 Semis

Aug 3, 2024, 2:06 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PARISThe Canada 3×3 Women’s Basketball team caught fire in the play-in round and blew out Australia, 21-10, to punch their ticket into the semis.

Two of Canada’s three starters, Michelle Plouffe and Paige Crozon, and head coach Kim Gaucher played college basketball at the University of Utah.

Former Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk was in attendance to cheer on Team Canada and their former Utes.

Keep up with the Olympic medal count here.

Team Canada Dismantles Australia To Advance To Semi-Finals

Katherine Plouffe, Michelle’s sister, got Team Canada started with an easy layup off a backdoor cut.

Canada spread the love early on and it led to easy buckets. Crozon drove in for a finger roll and Kacie Bosch splashed a two-pointer to go up 4-0.

After Australia stopped the bleeding with scores on two straight possessions, the Plouffe sisters connected on another give-and-go.

Crozon followed another Australia score with a catch-and-shoot three to go back up by four.

It was a ball movement clinic for Team Canada and specifically Michelle Plouffe. She facilitated the offense and assisted on Canada’s next two baskets as they took a commanding 9-3 lead.

Two more Australia buckets were matched by a Bosch two-point shot. Bosch had taken a backseat in pool play but she had the hot hand in the play-in.

The 5-foot-9 guard even got busy in the paint with an offensive rebound which led to a shooting foul and her seventh point.

After a few empty possessions, Plouffe stepped out behind the arc and made a two-pointer to put Canada up by nine, 14-5.

From there, it was up to Team Canada to play good defense and creep closer to 21. Playing some of their best hoops up to this point in the Olympics, they did just that and made it look easy.

They continued to hound the ballhandler on defense, Bosch knocked down a couple more jumpers, and Canada found themselves up 19-10 with nearly three minutes still on the clock.

A turnover from Australia would prove fatal as Crozon stepped out behind the arc and drilled a two to book Team Canada a spot in the semi-finals.

Crozon was Canada’s second-leading scorer with five points. Bosch poured in nine points and the Plouffe sisters combined for seven points and seven assists.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

