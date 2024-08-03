Victim’s father reacts after arrest made in fatal Millcreek hit-and-run

MILLCREEK — An arrest has been made in connection to a tragic hit-and-run in Millcreek that claimed the life of 20-year-old Lindsey VanOrman.

Her father, Bradly VanOrman, expressed that while this arrest is a step towards closure, it is far from the end of their journey for justice. The family credited the arrest to the hard work of investigators, diligent efforts of the community, surveillance footage, and several tips.

“It took an army to get this far, and ya know, Lindsey was worth it,” her father said.

While they were overwhelmed with grief, the VanOrmans shared video surveillance footage, desperate for answers.

“I was hurt that anybody could just drive away from something so horrific,” he added.

Investigators say the vehicle hit 20-year-old Lindsey VanOrman just before 6 a.m. on July 27. She was only a few blocks from home when she turned on her hazards and got out of her car to help an animal in the road.

“Lindsey was a prime example of what care and compassion would be, and there was no compassion involved in this accident,” Bradly VanOrman said.

Police say unreleased surveillance footage shows the driver briefly stopping after hitting Lindsey VanOrman, then speeding away.

“I thought about her laying on the side of the road by herself until someone can come and help her,” Bradly VanOrman said.

Almost one week later, the family received the news of an arrest.

“To me, we found a needle in a haystack,” he said.

Thanks to several solid tips, investigators tracked down the vehicle in an apartment parking lot in Murray. The front end was damaged but had been cleared of any evidence. Jonathan Lyman, 39, is now facing numerous charges in connection to the crash.

“We all had a sense of relief that someone that can be that careless is off the street and behind bars,” Bradly VanOrman said.

At this point, investigators aren’t clear if Lyman was behind the wheel or a passenger. However, this arrest is a small step towards closure in a tragedy that robbed Bradly VanOrman of his youngest daughter.

“I spent my entire life trying to protect her from that … ya know… it’s the worst-case scenario happened,” he said.

While this arrest brings some comfort, investigators warned the family that it could take one to four years for justice to be served if Lyman was indeed the driver. During interviews, police say Lyman told them he uses meth multiple times a day and was in possession of an illegal firearm. He is now being held without bail.