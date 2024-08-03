2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Victim’s father reacts after arrest made in fatal Millcreek hit-and-run

Aug 3, 2024, 5:33 PM | Updated: 6:36 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KIERSTEN NUNEZ, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK — An arrest has been made in connection to a tragic hit-and-run in Millcreek that claimed the life of 20-year-old Lindsey VanOrman.

Her father, Bradly VanOrman, expressed that while this arrest is a step towards closure, it is far from the end of their journey for justice. The family credited the arrest to the hard work of investigators, diligent efforts of the community, surveillance footage, and several tips.

“It took an army to get this far, and ya know, Lindsey was worth it,” her father said.

woman's portrait photo

Lindsey VanOrman picture is shown with surveillance video of a vehicle police say hit and killed her on July 27, 2024. (KSL TV)

While they were overwhelmed with grief, the VanOrmans shared video surveillance footage, desperate for answers.

“I was hurt that anybody could just drive away from something so horrific,” he added.

Investigators say the vehicle hit 20-year-old Lindsey VanOrman just before 6 a.m. on July 27. She was only a few blocks from home when she turned on her hazards and got out of her car to help an animal in the road.

“Lindsey was a prime example of what care and compassion would be, and there was no compassion involved in this accident,” Bradly VanOrman said.

Police say unreleased surveillance footage shows the driver briefly stopping after hitting Lindsey VanOrman, then speeding away.

“I thought about her laying on the side of the road by herself until someone can come and help her,” Bradly VanOrman said.

Almost one week later, the family received the news of an arrest.

“To me, we found a needle in a haystack,” he said.

Thanks to several solid tips, investigators tracked down the vehicle in an apartment parking lot in Murray. The front end was damaged but had been cleared of any evidence. Jonathan Lyman, 39, is now facing numerous charges in connection to the crash.

“We all had a sense of relief that someone that can be that careless is off the street and behind bars,” Bradly VanOrman said.

At this point, investigators aren’t clear if Lyman was behind the wheel or a passenger. However, this arrest is a small step towards closure in a tragedy that robbed Bradly VanOrman of his youngest daughter.

“I spent my entire life trying to protect her from that … ya know… it’s the worst-case scenario happened,” he said.

While this arrest brings some comfort, investigators warned the family that it could take one to four years for justice to be served if Lyman was indeed the driver. During interviews, police say Lyman told them he uses meth multiple times a day and was in possession of an illegal firearm. He is now being held without bail.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Salt Lake City Police...

Michael Houck

Man arrested after firing his gun to grab a SLCPD officer’s attention, police say

A man who's accused of hallucinating on drugs was arrested after he fired his handgun in the middle of a street to get a police officer's attention Sunday morning.

38 minutes ago

FILE - Mt. Olympus Trailhead...

Mary Culbertson

Young man shot, killed at Mt. Olympus Trailhead; shooter at large

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed at the Mt. Olympus Trailhead in Salt Lake County.

2 hours ago

A person walks through a flooded street caused by the rain and storm surge from Hurricane Debby on ...

KIlberly Chandler and Christopher O'Meara, Associated Press

Tropical Storm Debby threatens Southeast with potentially catastrophic flooding, record-setting rain

Tropical Storm Debby is forecast to bring catastrophic flooding to Florida and potentially record-setting rain to Georgia and South Carolina as it moves over the southeastern United States.

2 hours ago

People walk past vendor booths at Craft Lake City, an annual DIY festival the second weekend in Aug...

Emma Everett Johnson, KSL.com

Craft Lake City starts soon — take free public transportation to get there

The 16th annual Craft Lake City festival is coming to the Utah State Fairpark Aug. 9-11, and organizers are encouraging the expected 20,000 attendees to travel via free public transportation.

3 hours ago

KSL TV's Tamara Vaifanua had some down time in Paris during her time there covering Utah Olympians....

Tamara Vaifanua

Ride along a ‘big bus’ tour in Paris with Tamara Vaifanua

When Tamara Vaifanua isn't covering Utah Olympians in Paris ... she's planning her next trip!

5 hours ago

Staff members at Red Lobster in Layton are being praised for their sustainable efforts after notici...

Shelby Lofton

Utah restaurant workers spot federally-protected egg-bearing lobster, work quickly to save her

Staff members at Red Lobster in Layton are being praised for their sustainable efforts after noticing something out of the ordinary. An egg-bearing female lobster was mistakenly sent to the restaurant. 

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Victim’s father reacts after arrest made in fatal Millcreek hit-and-run