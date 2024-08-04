2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Paris photography studio showcases some of greatest sports moments in pictures

Aug 3, 2024, 7:13 PM | Updated: Aug 4, 2024, 12:58 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


PARIS — In the heart of The City of Lights, there is a studio showcasing talented sports photographers, including the works of a legendary American who has snapped some of the most iconic photos of all time.

You may not know his name but you will recognize his work. Neil Leifer has taken iconic pictures of boxing great Muhammad Ali. His friendship and his photos are part of an collection of stunning sports photos in Paris. Tamara Viafanua has the story.

For more Olympic coverage visit KSLTV and KSL Sports

