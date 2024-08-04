2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Traffic alert: Semitrailer crash closes ramp to I-80 eastbound

Aug 3, 2024, 8:02 PM

a semi rolled and crashed against concrete...

A semi rolled on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, causing delays from southbound I-15 to eastbound I-80. (UHP)

(UHP)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — A semitrailer rolled Saturday afternoon and blocked the ramp from southbound Interstate 15 to Interstate 80 eastbound, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

There were no injuries reported in the crash that UHP said was caused by the semi taking the ramp too fast. Traffic is being diverted to southbound I-15.

Troopers advised drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible. At approximately 6:30 p.m., a UHP spokesman said it was estimated that it would take three to five hours to clear the ramp and resume normal traffic.

Utah’s Department of Transportation warned drivers ahead of the crash to expect some weekend closures for construction that were expected to cause slowing from Friday night through Tuesday. You can read more about those traffic delays right here.

 

