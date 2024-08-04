PARIS — Former BYU standout Courtney Wayment is competing in the women’s 3,000 meter steeplechase at the Paris Olympic Games.

She is in the first of three heats Sunday, scheduled to take place at approximately 2 a.m. Utah time, competing for a spot in Tuesday’s final. She clinched a spot in Paris back in June by recording a personal best time of 9 minutes 6.5 seconds to finish second in the U.S. Olympic trials.

Wayment, originally from Layton, has been training alongside fellow Olympian and former Brigham Young University runner Whittini Morgan, from Panguitch.

“I am having fun,” Wayment said. “I’m getting to do this with one of my very best friends in the whole wide world and having these experiences is life changing. It’s a core memory.”

Morgan is competing in the 5,000 meter and had her Olympic debut on Friday where she performed well enough in her heat to make Monday’s final. Wayment hopes to do the same.

Larry D. Curtis contributed to this report.