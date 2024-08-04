Cheerful entrepreneurs wave the flag of business at Paris Olympics

PARIS — If you’ve watched the Olympics on NBC/KSL, you have probably seen a lot of fans waving a lot of flags of their home nation while they cheer and enjoy the competition. There is good chance some of those flags came from a pair of friends who had a pretty good business idea.

If you are in Paris, there is no way you could miss them, not with that much energy.

“Hello! Where are you from?”

Nabil Bennansul and his best friend aren’t in Paris to see Olympic athletes competing, but because of the people from all over the world going to watch those athletes.

“Hello! We have flags from all over the countries,” Bennansul said. “We got 150 different flags.”

Many of the fans from around the world can probably use a flag to cheer for their home nation.

“Our sales are going pretty good. It depends on the time, on the people we have,” Bennansul said.

But it also depends on good, old-fashioned hustle. Bennansul, from Algeria, said he just finished studying economics and tourism management at school. Against him, the fans near the Eiffel Tower almost didn’t have a chance.

“We have so much good attentions, good energy to give you. We’re not here only for money, we are here to spread love.”

It sure worked with the police, who were asking about a business license.

“We may have one,” Bennansul said.

At the Paris Olympics, they’re part of the overall experience, having fun with people from all backgrounds is what it’s all about.

“We do not have to treat each other badly and that’s simply Olympic Games.”

Larry D. Curtis contributed to this report.