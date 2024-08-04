UPDATE: Officials release the name of the man who went missing in the Willard Bay

WILLARD, Box Elder — Search and rescue crews are looking for a 51-year-old man in Willard Bay who went missing in the lake Saturday evening.

On Monday, the Department of Natural Resources said that Robert Mittendorf, from Weber County, was swimming with his son near their boat on the bay when an unexpected storm appeared at approximately 9 p.m.

“The two were separated from their boat, but Mittendorf’s son managed to swim back and attempt to get a life jacket for his father,” the DNR press release stated. “Mittendorf went under the water and did not resurface.

Sgt. James Morgan with Utah State Parks said the three family members Mittendorf was with attempted to search immediately but couldn’t locate him.

Morgan said crews were focused on the south end of the bay, and the south marina was closed.

Weber County and Box Elder County search and rescue crews responded, along with Utah State Parks, and the Department of Public Safety. An ROV team also responded to operate remote underwater vehicles to help the search effort.

“During this challenging time, the Utah Division of State Parks extends our thoughts to Mittendorf’s family and friends. We would like to thank the other agencies who have responded and continue assisting in this search effort,” DNR said.

