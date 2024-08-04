2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Springville school building takes $100,000 in damage after fire in Utah County

Aug 4, 2024, 9:36 AM

emergency lights...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SPRINGVILLE — A school building in Springville went up in flames early Sunday, prompting a large response from fire crews in the area. According to Springville Fire and Rescue, there were no injuries.

Capt. Chris Whetton with Springville Fire and Rescue said the emergency call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday. The fire was inside the building and extended to its roof. Whetton said the building was a school for STEM students near 1480 North and Main Street.

Crews went inside the building and on top of the roof to extinguish the fire. It was contained to only one portion of the building, and was salvageable Whetton said.

The total damage was estimated at approximately $100,000.

The cause, according to Whetton, is under investigation and may have been an electrical cause. However, Lt. Warren Foster with Springville police said the cause may have been suspicious to authorities. But he could not confirm it definitively and said the investigation was ongoing.

Whetton said multiple other agencies assisted with an automatic mutual aid response, including Provo, Mapleton and Spanish Fork fire departments.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Salt Lake City Police...

Michael Houck

Man arrested after firing his gun to grab a SLCPD officer’s attention, police say

A man who's accused of hallucinating on drugs was arrested after he fired his handgun in the middle of a street to get a police officer's attention Sunday morning.

42 minutes ago

FILE - Mt. Olympus Trailhead...

Mary Culbertson

Young man shot, killed at Mt. Olympus Trailhead; shooter at large

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed at the Mt. Olympus Trailhead in Salt Lake County.

2 hours ago

A person walks through a flooded street caused by the rain and storm surge from Hurricane Debby on ...

KIlberly Chandler and Christopher O'Meara, Associated Press

Tropical Storm Debby threatens Southeast with potentially catastrophic flooding, record-setting rain

Tropical Storm Debby is forecast to bring catastrophic flooding to Florida and potentially record-setting rain to Georgia and South Carolina as it moves over the southeastern United States.

2 hours ago

People walk past vendor booths at Craft Lake City, an annual DIY festival the second weekend in Aug...

Emma Everett Johnson, KSL.com

Craft Lake City starts soon — take free public transportation to get there

The 16th annual Craft Lake City festival is coming to the Utah State Fairpark Aug. 9-11, and organizers are encouraging the expected 20,000 attendees to travel via free public transportation.

3 hours ago

KSL TV's Tamara Vaifanua had some down time in Paris during her time there covering Utah Olympians....

Tamara Vaifanua

Ride along a ‘big bus’ tour in Paris with Tamara Vaifanua

When Tamara Vaifanua isn't covering Utah Olympians in Paris ... she's planning her next trip!

6 hours ago

Staff members at Red Lobster in Layton are being praised for their sustainable efforts after notici...

Shelby Lofton

Utah restaurant workers spot federally-protected egg-bearing lobster, work quickly to save her

Staff members at Red Lobster in Layton are being praised for their sustainable efforts after noticing something out of the ordinary. An egg-bearing female lobster was mistakenly sent to the restaurant. 

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Springville school building takes $100,000 in damage after fire in Utah County