Springville school building takes $100,000 in damage after fire in Utah County

SPRINGVILLE — A school building in Springville went up in flames early Sunday, prompting a large response from fire crews in the area. According to Springville Fire and Rescue, there were no injuries.

Capt. Chris Whetton with Springville Fire and Rescue said the emergency call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday. The fire was inside the building and extended to its roof. Whetton said the building was a school for STEM students near 1480 North and Main Street.

Crews went inside the building and on top of the roof to extinguish the fire. It was contained to only one portion of the building, and was salvageable Whetton said.

The total damage was estimated at approximately $100,000.

The cause, according to Whetton, is under investigation and may have been an electrical cause. However, Lt. Warren Foster with Springville police said the cause may have been suspicious to authorities. But he could not confirm it definitively and said the investigation was ongoing.

Whetton said multiple other agencies assisted with an automatic mutual aid response, including Provo, Mapleton and Spanish Fork fire departments.

