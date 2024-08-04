2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘A miracle’: Drone pilot helps officials rescue family trapped in sinking boat at Utah Lake

Aug 4, 2024, 12:35 PM | Updated: 3:47 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Stefan Ceciu went to the Lindon Marina to kill some time and brought along a drone he had purchased recently.

“I noticed a few officers were here parked in the parking lot after I had set up. So I approached them just to double check if it was okay to take off still given the emergency situation.”

After a few minutes a Lindon police officer asked Ceciu what the range was on his drone, “and if there’s any chance I could go out there and possibly look for a family,” he said.

Stefan Ceciu was at Utah Lake at the right time. He helped authorities with a rescue on the lake Saturday. (KSL TV)

Law enforcement officials told Ceciu that it was a family of seven including two toddlers. They were stranded on a sinking boat.

“(I was) a little anxious, knowing that there were people out there in a large lake unable to reach anyone and nobody really knew where they were was a little bit concerning.”

His drone also had very little battery left.

Officers told Ceciu the family was somewhere between the Saratoga Springs Marina and the Lindon Marina. Ceciu said with a bit of luck he was able to find the family within 15 minutes.

“They were a good 10,000 feet out.”

After locating the family, Ceciu gave police the GPS coordinates to help first responders. Ceciu however did not have enough battery to bring his drone back to shore.

“It took a dip, and it belongs to the lake now.”

Ceciu said despite losing his drone he can’t put a price on saving even one person’s life.

“Honestly, it feels like a bit of a miracle,” he said. “I do believe that some things just happen the way they’re meant to, and this just one feels right.”

A *GoFundMe account has been created to help Ceciu replace his drone.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Salt Lake City Police...

Michael Houck

Man arrested after firing his gun to grab a SLCPD officer’s attention, police say

A man who's accused of hallucinating on drugs was arrested after he fired his handgun in the middle of a street to get a police officer's attention Sunday morning.

44 minutes ago

FILE - Mt. Olympus Trailhead...

Mary Culbertson

Young man shot, killed at Mt. Olympus Trailhead; shooter at large

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed at the Mt. Olympus Trailhead in Salt Lake County.

2 hours ago

A person walks through a flooded street caused by the rain and storm surge from Hurricane Debby on ...

KIlberly Chandler and Christopher O'Meara, Associated Press

Tropical Storm Debby threatens Southeast with potentially catastrophic flooding, record-setting rain

Tropical Storm Debby is forecast to bring catastrophic flooding to Florida and potentially record-setting rain to Georgia and South Carolina as it moves over the southeastern United States.

2 hours ago

People walk past vendor booths at Craft Lake City, an annual DIY festival the second weekend in Aug...

Emma Everett Johnson, KSL.com

Craft Lake City starts soon — take free public transportation to get there

The 16th annual Craft Lake City festival is coming to the Utah State Fairpark Aug. 9-11, and organizers are encouraging the expected 20,000 attendees to travel via free public transportation.

3 hours ago

KSL TV's Tamara Vaifanua had some down time in Paris during her time there covering Utah Olympians....

Tamara Vaifanua

Ride along a ‘big bus’ tour in Paris with Tamara Vaifanua

When Tamara Vaifanua isn't covering Utah Olympians in Paris ... she's planning her next trip!

6 hours ago

Staff members at Red Lobster in Layton are being praised for their sustainable efforts after notici...

Shelby Lofton

Utah restaurant workers spot federally-protected egg-bearing lobster, work quickly to save her

Staff members at Red Lobster in Layton are being praised for their sustainable efforts after noticing something out of the ordinary. An egg-bearing female lobster was mistakenly sent to the restaurant. 

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

‘A miracle’: Drone pilot helps officials rescue family trapped in sinking boat at Utah Lake