‘A miracle’: Drone pilot helps officials rescue family trapped in sinking boat at Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY — Stefan Ceciu went to the Lindon Marina to kill some time and brought along a drone he had purchased recently.

“I noticed a few officers were here parked in the parking lot after I had set up. So I approached them just to double check if it was okay to take off still given the emergency situation.”

After a few minutes a Lindon police officer asked Ceciu what the range was on his drone, “and if there’s any chance I could go out there and possibly look for a family,” he said.

Law enforcement officials told Ceciu that it was a family of seven including two toddlers. They were stranded on a sinking boat.

“(I was) a little anxious, knowing that there were people out there in a large lake unable to reach anyone and nobody really knew where they were was a little bit concerning.”

His drone also had very little battery left.

Officers told Ceciu the family was somewhere between the Saratoga Springs Marina and the Lindon Marina. Ceciu said with a bit of luck he was able to find the family within 15 minutes.

“They were a good 10,000 feet out.”

After locating the family, Ceciu gave police the GPS coordinates to help first responders. Ceciu however did not have enough battery to bring his drone back to shore.

“It took a dip, and it belongs to the lake now.”

Ceciu said despite losing his drone he can’t put a price on saving even one person’s life.

“Honestly, it feels like a bit of a miracle,” he said. “I do believe that some things just happen the way they’re meant to, and this just one feels right.”

A *GoFundMe account has been created to help Ceciu replace his drone.

