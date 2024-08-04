2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OLYMPICS

Everything is tougher on a bike in the Olympics: eating, drinking and, yes, bathroom breaks

Aug 4, 2024, 3:20 PM

Nils Politt, of Germany, rides along with other cyclists past Notre Dame cathedral, visible in back...

Nils Politt, of Germany, rides along with other cyclists past Notre Dame cathedral, visible in background, during the men's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

(AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DAVE SKRETTA, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — German cyclist Nils Politt was feeling good early in the Olympic road race on Saturday, getting into a breakaway and giving the veteran of seven Tours de France the feeling that something magical could happen on the streets of Paris.

Suddenly, he began to feel something much different: his tummy rumbling.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Politt did what any tourist would do in such a situation: He popped into the nearest cafe and used the toilette. By the time he finished, a fast-growing crowd had arrived, and the 30-year-old from Cologne was getting quite the round of applause on his way back to his bike.

“I did not count how much time it took me,” Politt explained after reaching the finish line. “It was really warm, we were drinking a lot of water, ate a lot of (energy) gels and normally I don’t have problems. But today I had an upset stomach.”

Everything is more difficult on a bike, from eating and drinking to, yes, bathroom breaks. That was especially true on Saturday, when the men tackled the longest race in Olympic history — 273 kilometers (170 miles) from the start at the Trocadero, into the French countryside, back to Paris for loops of Montmartre, to the finish at the Eiffel Tower.

The women faced a similar, albeit slightly shorter, course for their road race Sunday.

So how exactly do riders survive six-plus hours in the saddle? Here is how it works:

Bathroom breaks

With so much food and drink passing through their bodies, riders often feel the call of nature. How they manage it depends on the situation — their position on the road, the speed of the peloton, how far they are from the finish.

In most cases, several riders will stop en masse and relieve themselves among trees or in a ditch. That way, they can work together to catch back up. If the speed of the race has elevated, and when the need to urinate arises, riders can — and do — swing to the side of the road and take care of it without stopping.

Bowel movements are a bigger problem. It is not uncommon to stop in a bar or cafe along the route, usually in small, out-of-the-way towns where it goes unnoticed. It might take a couple of minutes but riders can usually catch up.

In the case of Politt, the call came at a particularly bad spot in the Olympic road race: He was near the end, where the finishing climbs of Montmartre went through steep streets packed shoulder to shoulder with thousands of flag-waving fans.

Politt was forced to climb over a barricade and wade through them to use a cafe’s facilities. He lost several minutes, but it didn’t really matter in the end. He finished in 70th place, nearly 20 minutes behind gold medalist Remco Evenepoel.

Eating while riding

The right fuel is crucial for riders, and they work with dietitians and sports physiologists to construct menus that are heavy on carbs, such as pasta and rice. The key is to make sure it packs enough energy but also is easily digestible.

On race day, riders will carb load even more, perhaps eating oatmeal and rice for breakfast, and they will have coffee or a pre-workout that provides a caffeine kick. But the trick is to keep consuming calories when the race begins.

In the Olympic road race, most riders will burn between 6,000 and 8,000 calories.

Along the route, support staff will be available with musettes, which are lightweight bags with a long strap that riders can grab and sling over their shoulder. Inside are a variety of options depending on rider preference: sandwiches and paninis, energy bars and gels, and even small cans of soda should they need another sugar and caffeine rush.

Quenching the thirst

In the early days of the Tour de France, riders often drank alcohol in the midst the race. But sports science has come a long way. The drink of choice now? Water, primarily, but also mixes that provide electrolytes, BCAAs and other nutrients.

Riders will consume at least a liter of fluid every hour and still sweat out more than they consume.

Team members will be along the road to provide fresh bottles, and riders can surf back through the peloton to get more from team cars behind the race. Often, riders designated to help the team leader will grab several and stuff them down their jerseys, then deliver them to their teammates up the road.

Neutral support vehicles also ride within the race. They are obligated to provide bottles to anyone, regardless of the team.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba of Refugee Olympic Team punches Davina Michel of Team France during the...

Megan Janetsky, Associated Press

Boxer Cindy Ngamba becomes first athlete competing as a refugee to clinch an Olympic medal

Boxer Cindy Ngamba has made history by becoming the first athlete competing as a refugee to clinch an Olympic medal.

4 hours ago

Triathletes dive into the River Seine during the mixed relay race. (Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters)...

Ben Church and Thomas Schlachter, CNN

Germany wins dramatic gold after controversial mixed relay triathlon went ahead in Seine

Despite two athletes falling ill and an ongoing controversy around water quality in the River Seine, the mixed relay triathlon proceeded Monday with Germany securing a dramatic gold medal.

4 hours ago

KSL TV's Tamara Vaifanua had some down time in Paris during her time there covering Utah Olympians....

Tamara Vaifanua

Ride along a ‘big bus’ tour in Paris with Tamara Vaifanua

When Tamara Vaifanua isn't covering Utah Olympians in Paris ... she's planning her next trip!

6 hours ago

...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Emma Hunt Advances In Women’s Sport Climbing At Paris Olympics

Emma Hunt is still in the hunt for a women's speed climbing medal, finishing the round of 16 with a second-best time of 6.38 seconds.

7 hours ago

Simone Biles of United States reacts after falling off during her performance in the women's balanc...

Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Simone Biles slips off the balance beam and fails to win gold for the first time in Paris

Simone Biles slipped off the balance beam and failed to win a gold medal for the first time at these Summer Olympics in Paris.

7 hours ago

Artist Agnes Beganyi has been in Paris for 10 years, and paints her first love — the Eiffel Tower...

Ray Boone and Alex Cabrero, KSL TV

Artist fights way to Paris, sets up for Olympics

Artist Agnes Beganyi has been in Paris for 10 years, and paints her first love — the Eiffel Tower.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Everything is tougher on a bike in the Olympics: eating, drinking and, yes, bathroom breaks