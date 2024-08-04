Jimmer Fredette Provides Injury Update After Team USA 3×3 Exits Olympic Games

PARIS – Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette provided an injury update on his status after Team USA 3×3 was eliminated from the Olympics on Sunday.

Fredette announced on Instagram that he “tore two different ligaments completely” in his adductor. That injury, which occurred in the opening minutes of Team USA’s second game of pool play against Poland, sidelined him for the remainder of the games.

Fredette went on to say that recovery time will be around six months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette_32)

Jimmer Fredette tore ligaments in his adductor

During the Paris Olympic Games, Fredette became the world’s No. 1 men’s 3×3 player. Fredette’s sharp-shooting ability from two-point range made Team USA one of the favorites to claim the Gold Medal.

But once Fredette went down in game number two, that left Team USA with only three players.

Team USA finished with a 2-5 record and 7th place finish out of eight teams. They needed to crack into the top six to play for medals.

“This is devastating for me as I have put two years into qualifying for the Olympics with this group who are my brothers,” Fredette said.

Fredette’s Team USA teammate, Canyon Barry, replied to the Instagram post, “Family always [emoji] love you man. You didn’t deserve this but handled it with class and grace. Truly an inspiration and we wouldn’t want to fight with anyone else.”

In Fredette’s post, he did not indicate if he would run it back at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper