Jimmer Fredette provides injury update after Team USA 3×3 exits Olympic Games

Aug 4, 2024, 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:01 pm

Jimmer Fredette #5 of Team United States looks on during a Men's 3x3 Basketball Pool Round game bet...

Jimmer Fredette #5 of Team United States looks on during a Men's 3x3 Basketball Pool Round game between the United States and France on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Lintao Zhang, Getty Images)

(Lintao Zhang, Getty Images)

KSL Sports Zone's Profile Picture

BY MITCH HARPER, KSL SPORTS


KSLTV.com

PARIS – Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette provided an injury update on his status after Team USA 3×3 was eliminated from the Olympics on Sunday.

Fredette announced on Instagram that he “tore two different ligaments completely” in his adductor. That injury, which occurred in the opening minutes of Team USA’s second game of pool play against Poland, sidelined him for the remainder of the games.

Fredette went on to say that recovery time will be around six months.

Jimmer Fredette tore ligaments in his adductor

During the Paris Olympic Games, Fredette became the world’s No. 1 men’s 3×3 player. Fredette’s sharp-shooting ability from two-point range made Team USA one of the favorites to claim the Gold Medal.

But once Fredette went down in game number two, that left Team USA with only three players.

Team USA finished with a 2-5 record and 7th place finish out of eight teams. They needed to crack into the top six to play for medals.

“This is devastating for me as I have put two years into qualifying for the Olympics with this group who are my brothers,” Fredette said.

Fredette’s Team USA teammate, Canyon Barry, replied to the Instagram post, “Family always [emoji] love you man. You didn’t deserve this but handled it with class and grace. Truly an inspiration and we wouldn’t want to fight with anyone else.”

In Fredette’s post, he did not indicate if he would run it back at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

Olympics

Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba of Refugee Olympic Team punches Davina Michel of Team France during the...

Megan Janetsky, Associated Press

Boxer Cindy Ngamba becomes first athlete competing as a refugee to clinch an Olympic medal

Boxer Cindy Ngamba has made history by becoming the first athlete competing as a refugee to clinch an Olympic medal.

5 hours ago

Triathletes dive into the River Seine during the mixed relay race. (Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters)...

Ben Church and Thomas Schlachter, CNN

Germany wins dramatic gold after controversial mixed relay triathlon went ahead in Seine

Despite two athletes falling ill and an ongoing controversy around water quality in the River Seine, the mixed relay triathlon proceeded Monday with Germany securing a dramatic gold medal.

5 hours ago

KSL TV's Tamara Vaifanua had some down time in Paris during her time there covering Utah Olympians....

Tamara Vaifanua

Ride along a ‘big bus’ tour in Paris with Tamara Vaifanua

When Tamara Vaifanua isn't covering Utah Olympians in Paris ... she's planning her next trip!

6 hours ago

...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Emma Hunt Advances In Women’s Sport Climbing At Paris Olympics

Emma Hunt is still in the hunt for a women's speed climbing medal, finishing the round of 16 with a second-best time of 6.38 seconds.

7 hours ago

Simone Biles of United States reacts after falling off during her performance in the women's balanc...

Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Simone Biles slips off the balance beam and fails to win gold for the first time in Paris

Simone Biles slipped off the balance beam and failed to win a gold medal for the first time at these Summer Olympics in Paris.

8 hours ago

Artist Agnes Beganyi has been in Paris for 10 years, and paints her first love — the Eiffel Tower...

Ray Boone and Alex Cabrero, KSL TV

Artist fights way to Paris, sets up for Olympics

Artist Agnes Beganyi has been in Paris for 10 years, and paints her first love — the Eiffel Tower.

20 hours ago

