Study says inhaling wildfire smoke can increase risk of dementia

SALT LAKE CITY — Inhaling wildfire smoke leads to an increased risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s, according to a new study from the Alzheimer’s Association.

The study is in its preliminary stages, but determines that being exposed to wildfire smoke for three years increases the odds for a dementia diagnosis by 21%.

This is a higher rate compared to other pollutants coming from cars or factories.

“We’re only 3 years into [the study], but what its showing us is allowing us to be able to project what the future and the percentages of individuals that have been exposed will potentially acquire dementia and Alzheimer’s,” said Jeremy Cunningham, Utah Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association public policy director.

Cunningham said small particles in wildfire smoke enters the brain through the bloodstream and brain and can affect the ability the think, learn, and remember.

Alzheimer’s Association researchers noted in the study that there are several reasons why this smoke might be more hazardous than other pollutants. For one, higher temperatures produce the smoke and contain a greater concentration of toxic chemicals.

However, the study noted that they need to do more research to determine the “exact mechanisms.”

People most at risk

The people who are most at risk for this are those that work outside.

“There aren’t a lot of options for people that work construction or work outside… tradesmen… People with lower education, because they have to go to work. But they are at a much higher risk of developing dementia or Alzheimer’s,” Cunningham said.

Wildfire smoke-caused dementia also occurred more among people from “racially and ethnically minoritized groups and in high poverty areas.” That’s according to Joan A. Casey, Ph.D, a senior author of the study.

“These findings underscore that clinical and health policies seeking to prevent dementia-associated disparities should include efforts to reduce exposure to long-term wildfire [smoke],” Casey said.

Protective measures

Claire Sexton is the Alzheimer’s Association senior director of scientific programs and outreach. She said in the study’s official release that this research shows the importance of wildfire prevention.

“These findings underscore the importance of enacting policies to prevent wildfires and investigating better methods to address them,” she said.

Key researchers also recommend that people:

Update their air filtration systems.

Check the air quality daily.

When the Air Quality Index is at 100 or higher, they recommend people staying inside when possible and wearing a N95 mask when travelling outside.