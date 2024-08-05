Young child expected to survive after falling into family swimming pool

SANDY — Sandy emergency personnel responded to a near-drowning of a 2-year-old boy Sunday.

According to Acting Battalion Chief Clint Stokes, of the Sandy Fire Department, first responders were notified of a 2-year-old falling into a family pool around 5 p.m.

A family member was able to pull the child out of the pool and began life-saving procedures.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, the child was coughing up water, according to Stokes.

The child was transported to the hospital. Stokes said the child was doing much better at the hospital, and is expected to live.

Stokes also said that no foul play is suspected, it was just an “unfortunate accident.”