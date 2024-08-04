2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Freshmen Shining After Early Returns From Fall Camp

Aug 4, 2024, 8:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has completed its first week of fall camp practice for the 2024 season.

The big story continues to be the quarterback battle. However, the storyline of young freshmen making early impressions in camp is underrated.

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said in March that some of the “best players on the team” would join his defense in the fall.

BYU football hit a “home run” on their defensive freshmen

The second-year defensive playcaller continues to be bullish about some of the new faces who recently arrived on campus.

“We’re only a short while into that whole freshman class, but I think we hit a home run with all of those guys,” said Jay Hill.

BYU had a strong close to the 2024 recruiting class last winter. The Cougars class ranking for high school prospects finished in the Top 50, at No. 44 in the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings.

True freshman Tommy Prassas stood out on the back end of the defense during spring practices in March and earned many first-team snaps at safety. Then, the Cougars added former Bountiful High star Faletau Satuala, a former four-star prospect, to the busy safety unit.

They are among the handful of freshmen who Jay Hill spotlighted as individuals performing well during the early portions of camp.

“Tommy Prassas and Faletau Satuala, who are in the safety group, have done a phenomenal job. Ephraim Asiata and Kini Fonohema stand out. But that freshman class is going to be special. I can’t wait. We’re going to have to fight like crazy to keep them all here because there’s some good talent in that group.”

Edge rushers highlighted

Asiata, a former Herriman High defensive end, has a remarkable story. He once had a 1% chance to live after he survived a shooting at Hunter High School. He’s 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, and has a lot of potential as an edge rusher in Jay Hill’s defense.

Kini Fonohema’s big task is to add weight. At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, the former Springville High defensive end picked BYU on Signing Day last December. He’s got a quick first step, but developing himself into a Power Four body will be important during his first year.

Jonathan Kabeya is another freshman who could play a role on special teams this season as a return man. The Richland Hills, Texas native is competing at cornerback but is a potential option on kick and punt returns this fall.

BYU kicks off week two of fall camp practices on Monday.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Announce Six Game Preseason Schedule

The Utah Jazz announced their six-game preseason schedule ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season beginning in early October.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Kenneth Rooks Qualifies For Steeplechase Final At Paris Olympics

Former BYU track athlete Kenneth Rooks qualified for the Men's Steeplechase final. His teammate, James Corrigan failed to qualify.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Draft Picks With Strong Performances At IIHF Summer Showcase

SALT LAKE CITY – Both of Utah Hockey Club’s 2024 first-round draft picks were back on the ice this past week, participating in the World Junior Summer Showcase for Team Canada. With multiple appearances, including an intersquad face-off and games against Finland and the United States, Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin had strong showings for their […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football To Start The Season Ranked No. 13 In Coaches Poll

Kyle Whittingham's University of Utah football program will start the 2024 season ranked No. 13 in the coaches’ poll.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Competing For 2: Pregnant Olympians Push Boundaries Of Possibility In Paris

Many Olympic athletes take to Instagram to share news of their exploits, trials, victories and heartbreaks.

7 hours ago

...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Emma Hunt Advances In Women’s Sport Climbing At Paris Olympics

Emma Hunt is still in the hunt for a women's speed climbing medal, finishing the round of 16 with a second-best time of 6.38 seconds.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

BYU Freshmen Shining After Early Returns From Fall Camp