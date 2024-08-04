BYU Freshmen Shining After Early Returns From Fall Camp

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has completed its first week of fall camp practice for the 2024 season.

The big story continues to be the quarterback battle. However, the storyline of young freshmen making early impressions in camp is underrated.

BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said in March that some of the “best players on the team” would join his defense in the fall.

Second-year DC Jay Hill feels #BYU “hit a home run” with their freshmen class for the 2024 season.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/qVZcoTV449 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 3, 2024

BYU football hit a “home run” on their defensive freshmen

The second-year defensive playcaller continues to be bullish about some of the new faces who recently arrived on campus.

“We’re only a short while into that whole freshman class, but I think we hit a home run with all of those guys,” said Jay Hill.

BYU had a strong close to the 2024 recruiting class last winter. The Cougars class ranking for high school prospects finished in the Top 50, at No. 44 in the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings.

True freshman Tommy Prassas stood out on the back end of the defense during spring practices in March and earned many first-team snaps at safety. Then, the Cougars added former Bountiful High star Faletau Satuala, a former four-star prospect, to the busy safety unit.

They are among the handful of freshmen who Jay Hill spotlighted as individuals performing well during the early portions of camp.

“Tommy Prassas and Faletau Satuala, who are in the safety group, have done a phenomenal job. Ephraim Asiata and Kini Fonohema stand out. But that freshman class is going to be special. I can’t wait. We’re going to have to fight like crazy to keep them all here because there’s some good talent in that group.”

Edge rushers highlighted

Asiata, a former Herriman High defensive end, has a remarkable story. He once had a 1% chance to live after he survived a shooting at Hunter High School. He’s 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, and has a lot of potential as an edge rusher in Jay Hill’s defense.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kini Fonohema’s big task is to add weight. At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, the former Springville High defensive end picked BYU on Signing Day last December. He’s got a quick first step, but developing himself into a Power Four body will be important during his first year.

Jonathan Kabeya is another freshman who could play a role on special teams this season as a return man. The Richland Hills, Texas native is competing at cornerback but is a potential option on kick and punt returns this fall.

BYU kicks off week two of fall camp practices on Monday.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper