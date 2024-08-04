2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Prep’s JJ Mandaquit Talks BYU, Latest On Recruitment

Aug 4, 2024, 11:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HURRICANE, Utah – Utah Prep’s JJ Mandaquit is one of the top point guards in the country for the class of 2025.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard settled into Southern Utah in May after completing his first season with the Utah Prep program last year in the Salt Lake Valley.

This upcoming season projects to be a year with many eyeballs on him. The Hilo, Hawaii native, is fresh off a record-setting performance at the U17 World Cup for Team USA, where he dished out 10 assists in the Gold Medal game.

Mandaquit enters his senior year as the 8th-ranked point guard in the country by the 247Sports Composite ratings.

JJ Mandaquit is gearing up for his senior year at Utah Prep

Then you add that his teammate on Utah Prep is No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa; It’s a big year coming up for Mandaquit.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase our skills and talent. That’s why we made the move to come here [to Utah Prep],” Mandaquit said last week after Utah Prep’s intrasquad scrimmage.

Coming up this week, Mandaquit and his star-studded Utah Prep team will be in Shanghai, China, for an international tour.

“I’m really excited. As far as the goals, I mean, just to win. Have fun and win. But I think it’s gonna be a great experience overall. Just continue to connect with my guys. When you travel abroad, it’s a different type of bond. So it’ll be fun.”

Offers continue to pile up for Mandaquit

While he gears up for the international matchups, Mandaquit’s recruiting interest continues. He recently received an offer from the Virginia Cavaliers.

Along with the Hoos, Mandaquit has received offers from Louisville, USC, Hawaii, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah, Utah State, and BYU, among others.

One week after Kevin Young was named BYU’s head coach in April, they extended an offer to Mandaquit.

Mandaquit provided an update on his recruitment to KSL Sports.

“I’m open right now. We’re having conversations with family, just trying to see what’s best for me,” Mandaquit said. “I’m trying to narrow it down here in the next couple of weeks, maybe even in the next week, possibly. But just trying to have these conversations, see what’s best for me and we’ll see what happens.”

Thoughts on BYU, Kevin Young

KSL Sports also asked his thoughts on BYU and first-year head coach Kevin Young.

“I think there’s a lot of buzz around BYU, for sure. I think Coach Young is going to do a lot of great things. Obviously, him coming from the NBA is intriguing,” said Mandaquit. “But, you know, he’s created a lot of buzz around the program, so I think it’s exciting. I’m interested to follow them throughout the year and see how they do.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Announce Six Game Preseason Schedule

The Utah Jazz announced their six-game preseason schedule ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season beginning in early October.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Kenneth Rooks Qualifies For Steeplechase Final At Paris Olympics

Former BYU track athlete Kenneth Rooks qualified for the Men's Steeplechase final. His teammate, James Corrigan failed to qualify.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Draft Picks With Strong Performances At IIHF Summer Showcase

SALT LAKE CITY – Both of Utah Hockey Club’s 2024 first-round draft picks were back on the ice this past week, participating in the World Junior Summer Showcase for Team Canada. With multiple appearances, including an intersquad face-off and games against Finland and the United States, Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin had strong showings for their […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football To Start The Season Ranked No. 13 In Coaches Poll

Kyle Whittingham's University of Utah football program will start the 2024 season ranked No. 13 in the coaches’ poll.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Competing For 2: Pregnant Olympians Push Boundaries Of Possibility In Paris

Many Olympic athletes take to Instagram to share news of their exploits, trials, victories and heartbreaks.

7 hours ago

...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Emma Hunt Advances In Women’s Sport Climbing At Paris Olympics

Emma Hunt is still in the hunt for a women's speed climbing medal, finishing the round of 16 with a second-best time of 6.38 seconds.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah Prep’s JJ Mandaquit Talks BYU, Latest On Recruitment