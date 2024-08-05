Emma Hunt Advances In Women’s Sport Climbing At Paris Olympics

PARIS, France – Team USA’s Emma Hunt is still in the hunt for a women’s speed climbing medal, finishing the round of 16 with a second-best time of 6.38 seconds. Piper Kelly does not move on after falling in the elimination round.

The Paris 2024 Olympics women’s sport climbing speed qualifiers were held on Monday, August 5.

Emma Hunt, @USAClimbing, set an Olympic Record in speed climbing with a time of 6.36 … which was then broken by Poland’s Aleksandra Miroslaw just a few minutes later with a time of 6.21. That’s an Olympic and World Record. pic.twitter.com/AQ93BGKA27 — Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) August 5, 2024

Elimination Round

Emma Hunt took on France’s Manon Lebon first in the elimination period. The Kennesaw State student-athlete reached the top two-tenths of a second behind her personal best, beating Lebon with a time of 6.38 seconds.

Piper Kelly faced Desak Made Made Rita Kusuma Dewi in the second-to-last elimination heat. Kelly was eliminated after a slip midway through the climb cost her precious time.

About Emma Hunt & Piper Kelly

Emma Hunt, a 21-year-old climber out of Woodstock, Georgia, won a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships in speed climbing. She also participated in the 2023 Pan American Games and each World Cup competition since 2021.

Hunt currently attends Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

Piper Kelly is an up-and-coming star in the women’s climbing world after graduating from Xavier University in 2023. Kelly competed in the 2018 and 2023 World Championships, finishing 26th in 2023. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native qualified for the 2024 Paris Games by edging out Hunt.

Hunt enjoys working with young athletes and hopes to stay involved with athletics through coaching.

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

