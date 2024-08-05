Craft Lake City starts soon — take free public transportation to get there

SALT LAKE CITY — Heading to Craft Lake City? UTA has got you covered.

The 16th annual DIY festival — Utah’s largest local-focused arts, music, science and technology festival — is coming to the Utah State Fairpark Aug. 9-11. Event organizers are encouraging the anticipated 20,000 attendees to travel via public transportation that weekend.

“Public transit plays a large role in accessibility to connect Utah’s communities,” said Angela H. Brown, executive director of Craft Lake City. “We can’t wait to see everyone arriving this August via buses and trains to support arts and culture.”

Both general admission and VIP tickets will allow festival attendees to ride UTA trains and buses on the day of the event, free of charge. They simply need to show their digital or physical ticket to bus operators or UTA fare inspection personnel when asked for proof of payment.

The offer excludes transportation on Paratransit, Park City Connect and Ski Bus.

This is the second year that Craft Lake City will offer free public transportation to event ticket holders.

Craft Lake City features exhibitors in the following categories: artisans, youth entrepreneurs, vintage vendors, STEM exhibitors, craft foodies and commercial food vendors. All products and vendors are local to Utah.

The festival also showcases headlining performances by national and local acts such as Talia Keys and the Love, Kacy Hill and Tolchock Trio.

There are still tickets available for purchase for the three-day festival.