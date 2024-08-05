Young man shot, killed at Mt. Olympus Trailhead; shooter at large

SALT LAKE CITY — An 18-year-old man is dead after he was found shot multiple times by an unknown shooter Saturday, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said, deputies responded to reports of gunfire at the Mt. Olympus trailhead. When they arrived, they discovered the victim, Naod Welday, had been shot. It was unclear whether he was still alive upon their arrival.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera indicated there could be more than one suspect, but didn’t say they had anybody identified.

“We are committed to finding those responsible for this senseless act of violence,” Rivera said. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to gather evidence and follow up on leads.”

The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone with information to report it to 801-840-4000.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect a corrected phone number by the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.