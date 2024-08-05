2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football To Start The Season Ranked No. 13 In Coaches Poll

Aug 5, 2024, 11:11 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY — Kyle Whittingham’s University of Utah football program will start the 2024 season ranked No. 13 in the US LBM preseason coaches’ poll, which was released Monday morning.

Coming off an 8-5 season, which included wins over Florida, UCLA, USC, and Colorado, the Utes have nearly 15 starters returning, led by star quarterback Cameron Rising.

The Utes have been viewed as the favorite in the new Big 12 Conference. They will rely on familiar faces to lead the way. They also need the influx of new talent to hit the ground running to elevate and maximize the program’s potential this season.

The Rest of The Big 12 Rankings

Utah ranked the highest among all Big 12 programs but they are one of five in the Coaches Poll. The preseason No. 2 pick in the Big 12, Kansas State Wildcats check in next at No. 17, and are followed immediately by the Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 18.

Meanwhile, Arizona and Kansas round out the Big 12’s presence in the top 25 with the Wildcats at No. 21 and the Jayhawks at No. 24.

US LBM Coaches Poll

Key: Rank, School (2023 season record), Voting Points, last season’s final rank, first-place votes

  • 1. Georgia (13-1), 1,364, 3, 46
  • 2. Ohio State (11-2), 1,302, 10, 7
  • 3. Oregon (12-2), 1,228, 7, 0
  • 4. Texas (12-2), 1,223, 4, 1
  • 5. Alabama (12-2), 1,077, 5, 0
  • 6. Mississippi (11-2), 1,019, 9, 0
  • 7. Notre Dame (10-3), 969, 14, 0
  • 8. Michigan (15-0), 944, 1, 1
  • 9. Penn State (10-3), 889, 13, 0
  • 10. Florida State (13-1), 867, 6, 0
  • 11. Missouri (11-2), 808, 8, 0
  • 12. LSU (10-3), 742, 12, 0
  • 13. Utah (8-5), 665, NR, 0
  • 14. Clemson (9-4), 657, 20, 0
  • 15. Tennessee (9-4), 621, 17, 0
  • 16. Oklahoma (10-3), 609, 15, 0
  • 17. Kansas State (9-4), 416, 19, 0
  • 18. Oklahoma State (10-4), 359, 16, 0
  • 19. Miami (Fla.) (7-6), 292, NR, 0
  • 20. Texas A&M (7-6), 273, NR, 0
  • 21. Arizona (10-3), 230, 11, 0
  • 22. North Carolina State (9-4), 216, 21, 0
  • 23. Southern California (8-5), 199, NR, 0
  • 24. Kansas (9-4), 186, 23, 0
  • 25. Iowa (10-4), 148, 21, 0

Utah Football Schedule

Utah will kick off the season against Southern Utah on August 29. You can find Utah football’s conference schedule here.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Announce Six Game Preseason Schedule

The Utah Jazz announced their six-game preseason schedule ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season beginning in early October.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Kenneth Rooks Qualifies For Steeplechase Final At Paris Olympics

Former BYU track athlete Kenneth Rooks qualified for the Men's Steeplechase final. His teammate, James Corrigan failed to qualify.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Draft Picks With Strong Performances At IIHF Summer Showcase

SALT LAKE CITY – Both of Utah Hockey Club’s 2024 first-round draft picks were back on the ice this past week, participating in the World Junior Summer Showcase for Team Canada. With multiple appearances, including an intersquad face-off and games against Finland and the United States, Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin had strong showings for their […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Competing For 2: Pregnant Olympians Push Boundaries Of Possibility In Paris

Many Olympic athletes take to Instagram to share news of their exploits, trials, victories and heartbreaks.

6 hours ago

...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Emma Hunt Advances In Women’s Sport Climbing At Paris Olympics

Emma Hunt is still in the hunt for a women's speed climbing medal, finishing the round of 16 with a second-best time of 6.38 seconds.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Emma Hunt Finishes Second In Women’s Speed Climbing Qualifiers

Poland's Alexsandra Miroslaw stole the show in the women's speed climbing qualifying round, setting two world records before the elimination round. 

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Utah Football To Start The Season Ranked No. 13 In Coaches Poll