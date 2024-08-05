Utah Football To Start The Season Ranked No. 13 In Coaches Poll

SALT LAKE CITY — Kyle Whittingham’s University of Utah football program will start the 2024 season ranked No. 13 in the US LBM preseason coaches’ poll, which was released Monday morning.

Coming off an 8-5 season, which included wins over Florida, UCLA, USC, and Colorado, the Utes have nearly 15 starters returning, led by star quarterback Cameron Rising.

The Utes have been viewed as the favorite in the new Big 12 Conference. They will rely on familiar faces to lead the way. They also need the influx of new talent to hit the ground running to elevate and maximize the program’s potential this season.

The Rest of The Big 12 Rankings

Utah ranked the highest among all Big 12 programs but they are one of five in the Coaches Poll. The preseason No. 2 pick in the Big 12, Kansas State Wildcats check in next at No. 17, and are followed immediately by the Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 18.

Meanwhile, Arizona and Kansas round out the Big 12’s presence in the top 25 with the Wildcats at No. 21 and the Jayhawks at No. 24.

US LBM Coaches Poll

Key: Rank, School (2023 season record), Voting Points, last season’s final rank, first-place votes

1. Georgia (13-1), 1,364, 3, 46

2. Ohio State (11-2), 1,302, 10, 7

3. Oregon (12-2), 1,228, 7, 0

4. Texas (12-2), 1,223, 4, 1

5. Alabama (12-2), 1,077, 5, 0

6. Mississippi (11-2), 1,019, 9, 0

7. Notre Dame (10-3), 969, 14, 0

8. Michigan (15-0), 944, 1, 1

9. Penn State (10-3), 889, 13, 0

10. Florida State (13-1), 867, 6, 0

11. Missouri (11-2), 808, 8, 0

12. LSU (10-3), 742, 12, 0

13. Utah (8-5), 665, NR, 0

14. Clemson (9-4), 657, 20, 0

15. Tennessee (9-4), 621, 17, 0

16. Oklahoma (10-3), 609, 15, 0

17. Kansas State (9-4), 416, 19, 0

18. Oklahoma State (10-4), 359, 16, 0

19. Miami (Fla.) (7-6), 292, NR, 0

20. Texas A&M (7-6), 273, NR, 0

21. Arizona (10-3), 230, 11, 0

22. North Carolina State (9-4), 216, 21, 0

23. Southern California (8-5), 199, NR, 0

24. Kansas (9-4), 186, 23, 0

25. Iowa (10-4), 148, 21, 0

Utah Football Schedule

Utah will kick off the season against Southern Utah on August 29. You can find Utah football’s conference schedule here.

