Utah Hockey Club Draft Picks With Strong Performances At IIHF Summer Showcase

Aug 5, 2024, 11:49 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Both of Utah Hockey Club’s 2024 first-round draft picks were back on the ice this past week, participating in the World Junior Summer Showcase for Team Canada. With multiple appearances, including an intersquad face-off and games against Finland and the United States, Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin had strong showings for their national squad.

World Junior Summer Showcase

To add context, the World Junior Summer Showcase is a yearly event hosted by USA Hockey which serves as an evaluation period for athletes who are interested in making their national squads for the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Junior Hockey Championships in late December and early January.

This year, Iginla and Beaudoin were able to suit up and demonstrate their abilities as both players contributed to putting points on the scoreboard and helped Team Canada defeat Finland 8-6.

Kicking the showcase off with the intersquad Canadian face-off, Team Red defeated Team Black, 4-3. While neither player scored, Iginla was able to get on the scoresheet with an assist. But against Finland, Iginla’s impact was significant as he netted two goals and an assist while Beaudoin also found the back of the net.

Iginla & Beaudoin lead Canada to victory

Late in the first period, Iginla’s goals came just seconds apart as he tapped in a one-timer on a two-on-one situation and then demonstrated some individual excellence with a breakaway snapshot between the goalie’s legs.

Beaudoin’s goal came near the midway point of the second period on a slapshot from the left faceoff circle that went top shelf over the goalie’s right shoulder, perfectly placed.

Following the victory against Finland, Iginla would also record an assist in a 5-4 loss to the United States.

Iginla belongs in a Canada Sweater

While both players had solid performances during the showcase, Iginla really stood out and may have guaranteed himself a spot on Canda’s roster this winter.

“I do think he’s [Iginla] a lock [to make Canada’s IIHF Junior Championship Roster],” TSN’s lead scout Craig Button said following the game. “He’s too good. His ability to play with any type of player in any type of situation, drive play, and be an impact player is significant.”

“You saw what he did on this Friday versus Finland, he’s just a factor. He’s physical, he’s hard, he’s quick, he’s skilled. All the things that allow you to really contribute in a significant way when it comes to a high level of competition, U-20. Tij, no question in my mind, he’s able to do all of those things,” Button continued.

Like Button mentioned, Iginla is a versatile player who can greatly impact every facet of the game. Whether it’s laying a hard hit, out-hustling opponents to a free puck, creating scoring opportunities for his teammates, or finding the back of the net in a myriad of ways, he’s a very talented all-around player and one the Utah Hockey Club is very excited about.

Utah Hockey Schedule 

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s home opener on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

