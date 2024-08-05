Man arrested after firing his gun to grab a SLCPD officer’s attention, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who’s accused of hallucinating on drugs was arrested after he fired his handgun in the middle of a street to get a police officer’s attention.

Nichan Meguerditchian, 47, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on felony charges of felony discharge of a firearm and possessing a firearm by a restricted person, according to the police affidavit.

On Sunday morning, a Salt Lake City police officer noticed a man, later identified as Meguerditchian, walking northbound on 700 E. Wilmington Avenue. The affidavit stated that Meguerditchian had his hand on a “black object” on his waistband as he walked.

“As I was driving by, I heard what I believed to be a gunshot,” the affidavit stated. “I turned around and saw (Meguerditchian) running towards me. (Meguerditchian) then yelled that he shot in the air to get my attention.”

According to the affidavit, Meguerditchian was hyperactive and told the officer that “people were in the bushes following him.” The officer reported not seeing anyone around them.

The affidavit reported that Meguerditchian was having other visual hallucinations and was sweating “profusely,” even after being in an air-conditioned police car and building.

According to police, when Meguerditchian was taken into custody, officers found a 9mm handgun on his waistband. After waving his Miranda rights, Meguerditchian told police that he had taken drugs about three to four days ago, and he usually uses methamphetamine.

The affidavit reported finding a meth pipe and a bong inside Meguerditchian’s vehicle when police impounded it.

“I can’t emphasize the danger involved in shooting off a gun to attract the attention of a police officer,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown, in a press release. “This incident certainly involved a range of emotions that included fear, shock, and urge to quickly and safely regain control of the situation. I want to recognize the officer involved for his fast response in handling this situation safely and ensuring no one was hurt.”