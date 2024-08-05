2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Announce Six Game Preseason Schedule

Aug 5, 2024, 1:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced their six-game preseason schedule ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Jazz will open the preseason on October 4 at Delta Center against the visiting New Zealand Breakers, and conclude exhibition play against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on October 18.

Related: What We Learned From Jazz At Summer League

Jazz Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

In total, the Jazz will play three home, and three road games during their preseason schedule.

Here’s a look at the full breakdown for the Jazz beginning in early October.

October 4: Utah Jazz vs. New Zealand Breakers – 7 p.m. MST
October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets – 7 p.m. MST
October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST
October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST
October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST
October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Broadcast and ticket sale information will be announced at a later date.

Jazz Training Camp To Open On October 1

The Jazz will have four days to prepare for their preseason opener when they begin training camp on October 1.

Free agent Drew Eubanks, as well as rookies Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski will all get the opportunity to compete for minutes on the new-look Jazz roster during training camp.

Second-year players Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh will also look to carve out roles after finishing last season firmly within the team’s rotation.

The Jazz can carry up to 20 players during the preseason before finalizing their roster to open the regular season on October 22.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Kenneth Rooks Qualifies For Steeplechase Final At Paris Olympics

Former BYU track athlete Kenneth Rooks qualified for the Men's Steeplechase final. His teammate, James Corrigan failed to qualify.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Draft Picks With Strong Performances At IIHF Summer Showcase

SALT LAKE CITY – Both of Utah Hockey Club’s 2024 first-round draft picks were back on the ice this past week, participating in the World Junior Summer Showcase for Team Canada. With multiple appearances, including an intersquad face-off and games against Finland and the United States, Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin had strong showings for their […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football To Start The Season Ranked No. 13 In Coaches Poll

Kyle Whittingham's University of Utah football program will start the 2024 season ranked No. 13 in the coaches’ poll.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Competing For 2: Pregnant Olympians Push Boundaries Of Possibility In Paris

Many Olympic athletes take to Instagram to share news of their exploits, trials, victories and heartbreaks.

6 hours ago

...

Brian Preece, KSL Sports

Emma Hunt Advances In Women’s Sport Climbing At Paris Olympics

Emma Hunt is still in the hunt for a women's speed climbing medal, finishing the round of 16 with a second-best time of 6.38 seconds.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Emma Hunt Finishes Second In Women’s Speed Climbing Qualifiers

Poland's Alexsandra Miroslaw stole the show in the women's speed climbing qualifying round, setting two world records before the elimination round. 

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Jazz Announce Six Game Preseason Schedule