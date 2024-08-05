Jazz Announce Six Game Preseason Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced their six-game preseason schedule ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Jazz will open the preseason on October 4 at Delta Center against the visiting New Zealand Breakers, and conclude exhibition play against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on October 18.

Related: What We Learned From Jazz At Summer League

Jazz Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

In total, the Jazz will play three home, and three road games during their preseason schedule.

Here’s a look at the full breakdown for the Jazz beginning in early October.

October 4: Utah Jazz vs. New Zealand Breakers – 7 p.m. MST

October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets – 7 p.m. MST

October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Broadcast and ticket sale information will be announced at a later date.

Jazz Training Camp To Open On October 1

The Jazz will have four days to prepare for their preseason opener when they begin training camp on October 1.

Free agent Drew Eubanks, as well as rookies Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski will all get the opportunity to compete for minutes on the new-look Jazz roster during training camp.

Second-year players Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh will also look to carve out roles after finishing last season firmly within the team’s rotation.

The Jazz can carry up to 20 players during the preseason before finalizing their roster to open the regular season on October 22.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops