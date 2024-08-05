Utah Football’s Cam Rising, Brant Kuithe Add To Preseason Recognition

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe are foundational pillars of the 2024 season. The two have been instrumental in Utah’s successes in recent years and are both viewed as top players in college football this season.

On Monday, Rising was named to the 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List. He is one of 50 “players to watch,” which includes 20 quarterbacks. While Kuithe, earned another preseason All-America nod, this one from College Football Network as an All-American honorable mention.

This adds to a lengthy list of preseason awards and watch lists for Utah football this season.

Cam Rising Is The Engine

Rising was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award after being named All-Pac-12 and MVP of the Pac-12 title game in 2022. He is a two-time all-conference selection, as he earned first-team honors in 2021 and honorable mention in 2022.

Rising has led Utah to an overall win record of 18-6, which includes two Pac-12 Championship Game wins, and is tied for fifth all-time in wins at Utah.

Throughout 27 career games, Rising already ranks in the top 10 all-time in career completions (7th, 456), touchdown passes (T-6th, 46), and passing yards (7th, 5,572). He also ranks third all-time in career passing efficiency (147.38) and is fourth in completion percentage (.641).

He enters the 2024 season with 15 career games of at least 200 passing yards, including two 300-yard games and one 400-yard game. In back-to-back seasons (2021, 2022), Rising ranked in the top 10 in ESPN’s QBR Rating, including a No. 6 rating in 2021.

Brant Kuithe Is The Offensive Weapon

Kuithe is a three-time All-Pac-12 tight end after he earned second-team honors in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He’s played in 51 career games and notched 26 starts since 2018.

That has led to 148 career receptions, which has generated an impressive 1,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. His 148 career receptions are the most by a Utah tight end since at least 1996, ranking eighth all-time at Utah.

Perhaps most impressive is that he currently owns a streak of 32 straight games with a reception, including 30 career games with at least three.

All Utah Preseason Awards & Watch Lists

Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List (August 5, 2024)

Cameron Rising, QB

CFN Preseason All-America (August 5, 2024)

Brant Kuithe, TE (Honorable Mention)

CFN Preseason Big 12 Tight End of the Year (August 5, 2024)

Brant Kuithe, TE

CFN Preseason Big 12 Defensive Lineman / Defensive Tackle of the Year (August 5, 2024)

Junior Tafuna, DT

CFN Preseason All-Big 12 (August 5, 2024)

Brant Kuithe, TE (First Team)

Junior Tafuna, DT (First Team)

Jack Bouwmeester, P (Second Team)

Spencer Fano, OL (Second Team)

Levani Damuni, LB (Third Team)

Lander Barton, LB (Honorable Mention)

Michael Mokofisi, OL (Honorable Mention)

Karene Reid, LB (Honorable Mention)

Zemaiah Vaughn, CB (Honorable Mention)

Ray Guy Award Watch List (August 2, 2024)

Jack Bouwmeester, P

Wuerffel Trophy Watch List (August 1, 2024)

Tao Johnson, S

Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List (July 30, 2024)

Junior Tafuna, DT

Outland Trophy Watch List (July 30, 2024)

Junior Tafuna, DT

Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List (July 29, 2024)

JT Greep, LS

Maxwell Award Watch List (July 29, 2024)

Cameron Rising, QB

Pick Six Previews Preseason All-America (July 25, 2024)

Brant Kuithe, TE | 3rd Team

Lander Barton, LB | 4th Team

Junior Tafuna, DT | 4th Team

Pick Six Previews Preseason All-Big 12 (July 25, 2024)

Brant Kuithe, TE | 1st Team

Michael Mokofisi, OL | 1st Team

Lander Barton, LB | 1st Team

Karene Reid, LB | 1st Team

Junior Tafuna, DT | 1st Team

Dorian Singer, WR | 2nd Team

Spencer Fano, OL | 2nd Team

Van Fillinger, DE | 2nd Team

Zemaiah Vaughn, CB | 2nd Team

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Watch List (July 17, 2024)

Tao Johnson, S

Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List (July 8, 2024)

Kyle Whittingham

Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team (July 2, 2024)

Jack Bouwmeester, P

Brant Kuithe, TE

Junior Tafuna, DL

Athlon Sports Preseason All-America (June 18, 2024)

Brant Kuithe, TE | 2nd Team

Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 (June 18, 2024)

Brant Kuithe, TE | 1st Team

Michael Mokofisi, OL | 1st Team

Junior Tafuna, DT | 1st Team

Karene Reid, LB | 1st Team

Jack Bouwmeester, P | 1st Team

Spencer Fano, OL | 2nd Team

Zemaiah Vaughn, CB | 2nd Team

Cole Becker, K | 2nd Team

Dorian Singer, WR | 3rd Team

Logan Fano, DE | 3rd Team

Lander Barton, LB | 3rd Team

Cameron Rising, QB | 4th Team

Keanu Tanuvasa, DL | 4th Team

Phil Steele Preseason All-Big 12 (June 11, 2024)

Cameron Rising, QB | 1st Team

Jack Bouwmeester, P | 1st Team

Junior Tafuna, DT | 2nd Team

Cole Becker, PK | 2nd Team

Brant Kuithe, TE | 3rd Team

Michael Mokofisi, OL | 3rd Team

Spencer Fano, OL | 3rd Team

Karene Reid, LB | 3rd Team

Dorian Singer, WR | 4th Team

Zemaiah Vaughn, CB | 4th Team

Utah Football Schedule

Utah will kick off the season against Southern Utah on August 29. You can find Utah football’s conference schedule here.

