60 In 60: #20 Utah’s Logan Fano (Defensive End)

The countdown is on for Hans and Scotty's 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. University of Utah defensive end Logan Fano is settled in at No. 20.



Fano is the fourth consecutive Ute and 21st overall to make this years list. . He joins recent 60 in 60 honorees No. 21 Dorian Singer (WR), No. 22 Zemaiah Vaughn (CB), No. 23 Connor O’Toole (DE), No. 25 Money Parks (WR), No. 26 Michael Mokofisi (OL), No. 35 Jaren Kump (OL), and No. 36 Landen King (TE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Logan Fano

Fano developed into a four-star recruit while playing his prep football a Timpview High School. The Region 7 Defensive MVP as a senior was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 4 recruit in the Beehive State, was a two All-State, All-Region, and All-Valley honoree, served as a two-year captain at Timpview HS.

Fano enrolled at BYU in January 2022 before committing to the Utes ahead of the 2023 season.

Beautiful joint effort between Logan Fano and Jonah Elliss for this sack that stalls out a Florida drive.

Beautiful pass rushing off both edges for this sack. pic.twitter.com/rlmqu6CbcK — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) September 1, 2023

He went on to play five games, making three starts as a true freshman for the Utes before an ACL injury forced him to miss the remainder of the season. The 6’4, 250-pound defender finished with 14 tackles, four tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks.

The Spanish Fork, Utah native has a broth, Spencer, who is a freshman offensive lineman with Utah. Fano’s sister, Shalyn, plays basketball at UVU. Fano has five uncles who have played in the NFL. Gabe Reid (BYU, Chicago Bears), Spencer Reid (BYU, Carolina), Teni Palepoi (Utah, San Diego) and Anton Palepoi (UNLV, Denver/Seattle).

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

