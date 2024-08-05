2024 Paris Olympic coverage
60 In 60: #20 Utah’s Logan Fano (Defensive End)

Aug 5, 2024, 2:03 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYThe countdown is on for Hans and Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. University of Utah defensive end Logan Fano is settled in at No. 20.


Fano is the fourth consecutive Ute and 21st overall to make this years list. . He joins recent 60 in 60 honorees No. 21 Dorian Singer (WR), No. 22 Zemaiah Vaughn (CB), No. 23 Connor O’Toole (DE), No. 25 Money Parks (WR), No. 26 Michael Mokofisi (OL),  No. 35 Jaren Kump (OL), and No. 36 Landen King (TE).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Logan Fano

Fano developed into a four-star recruit while playing his prep football a Timpview High School. The Region 7 Defensive MVP as a senior was rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 4 recruit in the Beehive State, was a two All-State, All-Region, and All-Valley honoree, served as a two-year captain at Timpview HS.

Fano enrolled at BYU in January 2022 before committing to the Utes ahead of the 2023 season.

RELATED: Logan Fano Reveals He Tore ACL On Sack Play Against Oregon State

He went on to play five games, making three starts as a true freshman for the Utes before an ACL injury forced him to miss the remainder of the season. The 6’4, 250-pound defender finished with 14 tackles, four tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks.

The Spanish Fork, Utah native has a broth, Spencer, who is a freshman offensive lineman with Utah. Fano’s sister, Shalyn, plays basketball at UVU. Fano has five uncles who have played in the NFL. Gabe Reid (BYU, Chicago Bears), Spencer Reid (BYU, Carolina), Teni Palepoi (Utah, San Diego) and Anton Palepoi (UNLV, Denver/Seattle).

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

