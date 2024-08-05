2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Google loses antitrust lawsuit over its search dominance

Aug 5, 2024, 2:26 PM

A cursor moves over Google's search engine page, Aug. 28, 2018, in Portland, Ore. Good news for all...

FILE - A cursor moves over Google's search engine page, Aug. 28, 2018, in Portland, Ore. Good news for all the password-haters out there: Google has taken a big step toward making them an afterthought by adding “passkeys” as a more straightforward and secure way to log into its services. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN FUNG AND CLARE DUFFY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Google has violated US antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.

“After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” US District Judge Amit Mehta wrote in Monday’s opinion. “It has violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act.”

The decision by the US District Court for the District of Columbia is a stunning rebuke of Google’s oldest and most important business. The company has spent tens of billions of dollars on exclusive contracts to secure a dominant position as the world’s default search provider on smartphones and web browsers.

Those contracts have given it the scale to block out would-be rivals such as Microsoft’s Bing and DuckDuckGo, the US government alleged in a historic antitrust lawsuit filed during the Trump administration.

Now, said Mehta, that powerful position has led to anticompetitive behavior that must be stopped.

Specifically, Google’s exclusive deals with Apple and other key players in the mobile ecosystem were anticompetitive, Mehta said. Google has also charged high prices in search advertising that reflect its monopoly power in search, he added.

Those contracts have long meant that when users want to find information, Google is generally the easiest and quickest platform to go to, which in turn has fueled Google’s massive online advertising business.

While the court did not find that Google has a monopoly in search ads, the broader strokes of the opinion represent the first major decision in a string of US-government led competition lawsuits targeting Big Tech. This case in particular has been described as the biggest tech antitrust case since the US government’s antitrust showdown with Microsoft at the turn of the millennium.

Neither Google nor the Department of Justice immediately responded to a request for comment. This case is distinct from a separate antitrust suit brought by the Biden administration against Google in 2023 related to the company’s advertising technology business. That case is expected to head to trial in early September.

But Monday’s decision marks the second high-profile antitrust defeat for Google after a federal jury in California said in December that Google runs an illegal monopoly with its proprietary app store. The court in that case is still deliberating possible remedies.

 

Possible penalties

 

Mehta’s decision is expected to trigger a separate proceeding to determine what penalties Google will face — after which point the company is also likely to file an appeal. But the ruling could ultimately upend how Google makes its search engine available to users, by impacting its ability to make the pricey deals with device makers and online service providers that were at the heart of the case.

Other remedies could be on the table, too. For example, the court could force Google to implement a “choice screen” letting users know about other available search engines, Vanderbilt University law professor Rebecca Allensworth told CNN.

The company is also likely to face a monetary fine, although fines are “not the primary way in which the American antitrust system enforces the law,” because they tend to be a “drop in the bucket for a huge, very profitable company like Google,” she said.

At the time the lawsuit was first filed, US antitrust officials also did not rule out the possibility of a Google breakup, warning that Google’s behavior could threaten future innovation or the rise of a Google successor.

The ruling could also be a bellwether for other, major tech antitrust cases that are moving through the courts, including against Apple and Amazon. Both Amazon and Apple have called the antitrust lawsuits filed against them “wrong on the facts and the law.”

 

Artificial intelligence at stake

 

Mehta’s 277-page opinion follows a lengthy, multiweek trial last year that saw high-ranking executives from Google, as well as rivals and partners including Apple, Microsoft and others, testify in person. Much of the complex proceeding took place behind closed doors, reflecting the sensitive business information involved in the deals that powered Google’s search dominance.

At trial, some critics warned that Google’s search monopoly, which is fed by a never-ending supply of user search queries, would allow it to leapfrog to a dominant position in artificial intelligence.

The enormous amount of search data that is provided to Google through its default agreements can help Google train its artificial intelligence models to be better than anyone else’s — threatening to give Google an unassailable advantage in AI that would further entrench its power, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said from the witness stand.

Nadella’s testimony highlighted how the government’s case may have far-reaching effects that go beyond traditional search and may shape the future of a technology world leaders have described as potentially transformational.

If the court takes away Google’s agreements that make it the default search engine on so many devices, it could hurt the company’s core product at an extremely pivotal moment, Emarketer senior analyst Evelyn Mitchell-Wolf said in an emailed statement.

“Its ubiquity is its biggest strength, especially as competition heats up among AI-powered search alternatives,” Mitchell-Wolf said, referring to the growing threat to Google’s search dominance posed by artificial intelligence search tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

FILE - Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July ...

Associated Press

X sues advertisers over alleged ‘massive advertiser boycott’

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has sued a group of advertisers, alleging that a “massive advertiser boycott” deprived the company of billions of dollars in revenue and violated antitrust laws.

2 hours ago

FILE - Utah State Capitol. (KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

A look back on Utah’s last attempt to repeal the death penalty, and why it failed

The last attempt to repeal the death penalty in Utah was made in 2022. It failed to move forward by one vote.

23 hours ago

Death row inmate Taberon Honie leaves the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing Monday, July 22...

Mary Culbertson

Honie’s defense attorneys call on Gov. Cox for reprieve ahead of Aug. 8 execution date

Defense attorneys for Utah's death row inmate Taberon Honie are calling on Gov. Spencer Cox to order the UDC to halt his execution less than a week before its scheduled date.

1 day ago

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News)...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Owens unveils bill meant to curb transport of migrants from city to city

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, has crafted legislation meant to prevent transport of migrants from one city to another using federal money, spurred by a political flare up in June over movement of immigrants from Denver to Salt Lake City.

3 days ago

A row of signs from the group, Death Penalty Action, who are protesting the upcoming death sentence...

Darby Sparks

Anti-death penalty group protests Honie execution, calling it costly and unethical

Next Thursday, the first death row execution in the state of Utah since 2010 is set to take place, and it’s not without controversy.

4 days ago

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JUNE 06: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Ca...

Lindsay Whitehurst, Associated Press

Hunter Biden won’t be sentenced on gun charges until after presidential election

Hunter Biden is set to be sentenced on his gun crime convictions days after the 2024 election.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Google loses antitrust lawsuit over its search dominance