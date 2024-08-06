2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Celeste Maloy wins 2nd Congressional District GOP Primary recount despite Washington, Tooele issues

Aug 5, 2024, 6:58 PM | Updated: 7:36 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A recount in the race for the GOP nomination in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District has ended with no change – Celeste Maloy has beaten Colby Jenkins.

The race’s final recount tally showed Maloy ended ahead of Jenkins by 176 votes.

The tally from the initial June 25 GOP Primary election was 214 votes — the difference largely coming from votes that weren’t counted in initial tallies known as adjudicated ballots.

Those are ballots that can’t be read by tabulating machines, usually because a bubble for a race isn’t filled in correctly. Two bubbles filled in in the same race are called over-votes. Those ballots are then examined to determine the voter’s intent.

Those new votes are then added back into overall tallies. The issue came when the software gave an error message and wouldn’t add in the new totals.

“In our software, you do have to, once you’re done, once the team is done making those changes, hit the ‘commit results’ button. That was giving them an error,” said Utah’s Deputy Director of Elections Shelly Jackson.

Tooele was the first county to find that 55 adjudicated ballots hadn’t been counted in initial results, results show Washington County had 28.

Over the weekend, state elections Jackson rushed to Washington County to help oversee their recount. The county postponed its canvass until Monday to double-check all their adjudicated ballots.

“Basically (I) just went through their process again and they had no issues on Saturday,” she said.

All 13 counties in the 2nd Congressional District GOP race report recount numbers

Jackson said Utahans can have confidence in the results because officials were able to check the number of adjudicated ballots against what the machines were telling them.

“I’m not sure that we have actually gotten rid of the error yet, but we know that we have adjudicated all of the ballots and saved them without getting that error and then gone back, taken a second look and, you know, gone through those ballots to make sure they were still committed and that the results had changed,” she said.

Jackson said no other CD2 counties reported getting any error messages. She did say, however, that the state elections office would be looking at all the other races with adjudicated ballots in the June 25 Primary.

“None of them were close enough to have a recount. So we don’t think that any of the results will be affected in those other counties,” she said.

Canvassers working on validating the ballots in Washington County on Aug. 5, 2024.

Canvassers working on validating the ballots in Washington County on Aug. 5, 2024. (KSL TV)

Maloy, Jenkins point to outstanding Utah Supreme Court challenge

However, the challenge to the primary results is not done. Jenkins has an outstanding legal challenge in front of Utah’s Supreme Court over ballots he said should be counted despite their late postmarks.

Both he and Maloy reference the next steps in their reaction to the recount results.

We are thankful for the tireless efforts of the clerks and their staff in conducting the recount.

In every step of this process, we have advanced bit-by-bit and the votes we’ve gained in this recount are one more example of that.

What was a race that was too-close-to-call is now even closer. We eagerly await a decision from the Utah Supreme Court to ensure that every legal vote is counted, and every voice is heard, Colby Jenkins said.

Maloy said she, too will be following the decision.

The county clerks and their staffs have done amazing work to count and recount the ballots. Their process has been thorough, transparent and their remarkable accuracy should inspire confidence in our election system. I thank them for their efforts.

I recognize that there is ongoing litigation and I am eager to get a decision from the courts. We will continue to monitor the situation closely. Meanwhile, I will continue to focus on advancing a conservative agenda for the people of Utah’s 2nd District, said Maloy.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Fraser Bullock visits with KSL TV on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Daniel Woodruff

SLC-Utah 2034 bid committee leader lays out what’s next before Games return

Even though the Paris Olympics are in full swing, Utah is looking ahead to what’s next as the state prepares to host the 2034 Winter Games.

18 hours ago

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris smiles as she takes the ...

Arit John and Jeff Zeleny, CNN

Harris’ whirlwind running mate search enters final hours as she prepares to take new Democratic ticket on the road

Vice President Kamala Harris is making the biggest decision of her two-week-old presidential campaign as she chooses a running mate and prepares to introduce the new Democratic ticket to voters in several key battleground states this week.

23 hours ago

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized to members of his family who objected to a new TV ad released Sund...

Jonathan J. Cooper, Associated Press

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he left a dead bear in Central Park as a prank

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. once retrieved a bear that was killed by a motorist and left it in New York’s Central Park with a bicycle on top.

1 day ago

A soldier walks past crosses and flags at an US cemetery near Colleville-sur-Mer Normandy, Thursday...

Geoff Mulihill, Associated Press

About half of US state AGs went on France trip sponsored by group with lobbyist and corporate funds

About half the U.S. state attorneys general have traveled to France for an event cosponsored by a group largely funded by companies. The trip to Normandy in late July and early August could be a chance for the top state law government lawyers to interact with representatives of companies that they sometimes seek to regulate.

3 days ago

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JUNE 06: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Ca...

Lindsay Whitehurst, Associated Press

Hunter Biden won’t be sentenced on gun charges until after presidential election

Hunter Biden is set to be sentenced on his gun crime convictions days after the 2024 election.

4 days ago

Utah's 2nd Congressional District debate between Colby Jenkins and Congresswoman Celeste Maloy at t...

Lindsay Aerts

Tooele, Washington counties face adjudicated ballot issue in recount of Congressional District 2 GOP primary

Tooele and Washington counties have discovered an issue with the recount in the race for Utah's 2nd Congressional District that has netted some extra votes for Colby Jenkins in Tooele, though it's not likely to overturn the overall results.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Celeste Maloy wins 2nd Congressional District GOP Primary recount despite Washington, Tooele issues