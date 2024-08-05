2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
OLYMPICS

BYU's Kenneth Rooks qualifies for steeplechase final at Paris Olympics

Aug 5, 2024, 3:28 PM

Kenneth Rooks of Team USA competes during the Men's 3000m Steeplechase of the Olympic Games in Paris at Stade de France on Aug. 5, 2024 in Paris, France. (Christian Petersen. Getty Images)

BY MADISAN HINKHOUSE, KSL SPORTS


PARIS – Former BYU track athlete Kenneth Rooks qualified for the Men’s Steeplechase final.

His Team USA teammate and current BYU athlete James Corrigan failed to qualify for the final, which is slated for Wednesday at 1:40 p.m. MT.

 

Kenneth Rooks – Steeplechase Qualifier

The top five runners of each qualifying heat move on to the finals, during Rooks’ heat, he stayed in the top five for the entirety of the race.

The College Place, Washington native is a Nike athlete who competed for the BYU Cougars before going pro.

He is a two-time national champion and one-time NCAA champion.

Rooks won the 3,000-meter steeplechase event in June at the USA Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene.

Follow The 2024 Summer Olympics With KSL Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics occurs Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 11. The Paris Games comprises 329 events across 19 days, with 754 competitions and ceremonies for over 10,000 athletes.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

