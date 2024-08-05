2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Utah’s Tij Iginla Continues Family Legacy At IIHF World Junior Showcase

Aug 5, 2024, 3:29 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Tij-Iginla-Utah-Hockey-Club-NHL-Draft

SALT LAKE CITYTij Iginla continues to follow in the footsteps of his father Jarome after what has been a busy summer of hockey.

After being selected sixth overall by the Utah Hockey Club in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Iginla name yet again graced the back of a Team Canada sweater as young Tij participated in the 2024 World Juniors Summer Showcase.

Strong Performance at World Junior Summer Showcase

With hopes of eventually making Canada’s World Junior Championship roster for the tournaments this winter, Iginla had an impressive performance in last week’s showcase as he collectively finished with two goals and two assists in games against Finland and the United States.

While the showcase was a positive experience for him, and he may have claimed a spot on the Championship roster, it also brought back memories of his father and was the next step in the continuation of the Iginla family legacy.

Tij Iginla’s childhood memories of World Juniors

All throughout his childhood, the World Junior Championships was always an important event for the Iginla family. With countless memories of gathering with extended family to watch the tournament, it’s always been young Iginla’s dream to play and win on that stage.

“It means a lot. That’s a tournament that I know my family, after Christmas we’re watching that every year. As a kid you always dream of getting there, playing there, and winning there. That would be super special to be able to do,” Iginla said.

With his sights set on making the roster and Team Canada building a legitimate contender for this year’s tournament, it wouldn’t be the first time that an Iginla won gold at the Junior World Championships.

Jarome Iginla’s International Career

Before making his way to Salt Lake City in 2002 and helping lead Canada to their first Olympic Gold medal in over 50 years, Jarome Iginla was a star at the 1996 and 1997 World Junior Championships. During the 1996 tournament, he led all competition with 12 points and helped Canada secure its fourth consecutive gold medal.

Jarome Iginla (L) jokes with Sidney Crosby on the bench during the second practice of the Team Canada Olympic Orientation Camp on August 24, 2009 at the Pengrowth Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

(Photo by Mike Ridewood/Getty Images)

All experiences he’s made sure to share with his son, even to the extent of pulling out tapes to reminisce about the good old days.

“Over the years he’ll try to get me, he’ll be like, ‘hey come watch some of these world junior highlights,’ and he’s got the discs. He was fortunate enough to win multiple so that’s super good for him,” Tij shared.

“It’s really cool,” He continued. “Especially those Olympic golds, the World J’s, the rings are super cool but it’s more than just the medal or the ring. It’s kind of the moment. This summer I kind of got to experience that at the U-18’s. Winning is a feeling unlike any other and to do it at the biggest stage is unbelievable.”

Speaking of moments, Tij has had his fair share over the last summer as he was the first-ever draft pick for the Utah Hockey Club and is likely to make Canada’s roster in December.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

With so much momentum, it won’t be long before Tij snags some hardware of his own.

Utah Hockey Schedule 

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s home opener on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

