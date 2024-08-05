Rams WR Puka Nacua To Miss At Least A Week With Training Camp Knee Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougar and Rams standout wide receiver Puka Nacua will miss at least a week of training camp with a knee injury he sustained on Sunday.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Nacua is considered week to week and a source described the injury as “not serious.”

More injuries in LA: Rams standout WR Puka Nacua is now considered week to week after suffering a knee injury this weekend that one source described as “not serious.” pic.twitter.com/1VVwugcKDn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2024

In a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers, Nacua was seen walking gingerly following a reception during team drills.

There are some good signs that point to a quick return for the second-year wide-out.

Nacua was able to jog off of the field following the play, he doesn’t have any history of knee injuries, and there is plenty of time to get ready before the season opener in about five weeks.

This SNAG by Puka Nacua 😳 Some NFL scouts reportedly believe Nacua is already a “Top-5” WR. pic.twitter.com/T5LMoenMnu — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 1, 2024

Other than the timeline, no information has been released on Nacua’s injury.

Best case scenario, it’s nothing more than a knee bruise and his week-to-week designation will allow him to get back to full health. However, if he sprained his PCL or anything more serious, the injury could leak over into the regular season.

Los Angeles plays its first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, August 11. Their first game on the 2024 NFL Schedule is against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 8.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

