2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

Rams WR Puka Nacua To Miss At Least A Week With Training Camp Knee Injury

Aug 5, 2024, 3:31 PM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams NFL training camp knee injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougar and Rams standout wide receiver Puka Nacua will miss at least a week of training camp with a knee injury he sustained on Sunday.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Nacua is considered week to week and a source described the injury as “not serious.”

In a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers, Nacua was seen walking gingerly following a reception during team drills.

There are some good signs that point to a quick return for the second-year wide-out.

Nacua was able to jog off of the field following the play, he doesn’t have any history of knee injuries, and there is plenty of time to get ready before the season opener in about five weeks.

Other than the timeline, no information has been released on Nacua’s injury.

Best case scenario, it’s nothing more than a knee bruise and his week-to-week designation will allow him to get back to full health. However, if he sprained his PCL or anything more serious, the injury could leak over into the regular season.

Los Angeles plays its first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, August 11. Their first game on the 2024 NFL Schedule is against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 8.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Work to recover the body of Robert Mittendorf continues on Monday, August 5, 2024. Mittendorf went ...

Mark Jones

Body of the man gone missing at Willard Bay is recovered

The body of a 51-year-old man who went missing at Willard Bay over the weekend has been located, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

42 minutes ago

Death row inmate Taberon Honie looks on during the Utah Board of Pardons commutation hearing Monday...

Mary Culbertson

Gov. Cox denies reprieve for Honie’s execution

Gov. Spencer Cox responded to a reprieve request for the execution of death row inmate Taberon Honie with denial.

1 hour ago

The Salt Lake City Police Department is eliminating the rank of captain in its department and is in...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Salt Lake City police eliminate rank of captain, introduce new ‘commander’ position

The Salt Lake City Police Department is eliminating the rank of captain in its department.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Markkanen To Sign Long Term Extension With Jazz

Lauri Markkanen plans to renegotiate his current contract, and sign a long term extension with the Utah Jazz according to multiple reports.

2 hours ago

Salt Lake City on July 8, 2024, as a heat wave moves into Utah. (Courtesy Scott Taylor)...

Larry D. Curtis

Heat-related warnings are present for much of Utah with possible record-breaking temperatures

With partly cloud skies along the Wasatch Front, Tuesday will be hot with a chance to be record-breaking in Salt Lake City

2 hours ago

FILE - Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July ...

Associated Press

X sues advertisers over alleged ‘massive advertiser boycott’

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has sued a group of advertisers, alleging that a “massive advertiser boycott” deprived the company of billions of dollars in revenue and violated antitrust laws.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Rams WR Puka Nacua To Miss At Least A Week With Training Camp Knee Injury