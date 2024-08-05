Motorcycle crash in Midvale sends one to the hospital, police ask public to avoid the area
Aug 5, 2024, 4:13 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm
(Courtesy Ken English)
MIDVALE — One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle crash with a vehicle Monday afternoon.
According to the Unified Police Department, the crash happened near 900 E. Fort Union Blvd. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.