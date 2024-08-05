Former Utah QB Alex Smith Shares Photo Of Leg Six Years After Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Football star QB Alex Smith has one of the worst injury stories in the history of the NFL.

Smith shared a photo of his leg on social media nearly six years after fracturing his tibia and fibula.

Alex Smith’s leg 6 years after he shattered his tibia and fibula. pic.twitter.com/khtpNkZzJC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 4, 2024

In a game against Houston in November 2018, Smith was sacked and landed on two Texans defenders.

It was immediately clear that something wasn’t right.

He was taken to the hospital with a compound fracture but the bad news didn’t stop there. Necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating bacteria, was running through the soft tissue in his leg.

Doctors had to remove most of the skin and muscle from Smith’s leg over 17 surgeries and nine months.

Alex Smith & #WashingtonFootball looking for their third straight win. 📺: #WASvsPIT | 5pm ET on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/6zag5nV8mS — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2020

In an all-time story of grit and resilience, he would return to the field in 2020.

Throughout the entire rehab process, Smith was deadset on ending his professional career on his own terms.

He played in eight games for Washington in 2020 and posted 1,582 yards with six touchdowns. Smith retired in 2021 after 16 years in the NFL.

About Alex Smith

Following a high school career at Helix High in California, Smith was a star for the Utes. He led Utah to an undefeated record and a Fiesta Bowl victory in his final collegiate season.

He went on to become the No. 1 overall pick by the 49ers. The former Utah standout played the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Bay Area franchise.

During his career, Smith played for the Niners, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Football Team (now the Commanders). He’s well known for battling back from a life-threatening injury and playing in the 2020 season.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft finished his 16-year career throwing for 35,650 yards and 199 touchdowns with a 62.6 completion rate.

Smith was named to the Pro Bowl three times during his career. He led the league in passer rating in 2017 and received the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2020.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL