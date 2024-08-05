2024 Paris Olympic coverage
Weather alert: Dangerous heat
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah QB Alex Smith Shares Photo Of Leg Six Years After Injury

Aug 5, 2024, 3:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Football star QB Alex Smith has one of the worst injury stories in the history of the NFL.

Smith shared a photo of his leg on social media nearly six years after fracturing his tibia and fibula.

In a game against Houston in November 2018, Smith was sacked and landed on two Texans defenders.

It was immediately clear that something wasn’t right.

He was taken to the hospital with a compound fracture but the bad news didn’t stop there. Necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating bacteria, was running through the soft tissue in his leg.

Doctors had to remove most of the skin and muscle from Smith’s leg over 17 surgeries and nine months.

In an all-time story of grit and resilience, he would return to the field in 2020.

Throughout the entire rehab process, Smith was deadset on ending his professional career on his own terms.

He played in eight games for Washington in 2020 and posted 1,582 yards with six touchdowns. Smith retired in 2021 after 16 years in the NFL.

About Alex Smith

Following a high school career at Helix High in California, Smith was a star for the Utes. He led Utah to an undefeated record and a Fiesta Bowl victory in his final collegiate season.

He went on to become the No. 1 overall pick by the 49ers. The former Utah standout played the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Bay Area franchise.

During his career, Smith played for the Niners, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Football Team (now the Commanders). He’s well known for battling back from a life-threatening injury and playing in the 2020 season.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft finished his 16-year career throwing for 35,650 yards and 199 touchdowns with a 62.6 completion rate.

Smith was named to the Pro Bowl three times during his career. He led the league in passer rating in 2017 and received the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award in 2020.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Markkanen To Sign Long Term Extension With Jazz

Lauri Markkanen plans to renegotiate his current contract, and sign a long term extension with the Utah Jazz according to multiple reports.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Mikhail Sergachev?

With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season right around the corner, it’s time for fans to begin familiarizing themselves with the roster to better understand who will be putting on the Utah sweater and what to expect from Mikhail Sergachev when the puck officially drops in Salt Lake City in October.  

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sam Watson Sets Men’s Speed Climbing World Record To Reach Quarterfinals

The Americans went head-to-head in heat three, but it was all Sam Watson as he set a new world record time of 4.75 seconds to beat Zach Hammer. 

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Team USA’s Sam Watson Third After Men’s Speed Climbing Seeding Round

U.S. climbers Sam Watson and Zach Hammer hope their best is yet to come following the seeding portion of men's speed climbing.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two U.S. Women’s Sport Climbers In Top-Five Following Bouldering Round

Two U.S. climbers are in an excellent position to reach the women's sport climbing finals after finishing in the top five in the bouldering round. 

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Simone Plourde Finishes Ninth In 1500m Qualifier

Utah junior Simone Plourde has one more chance to keep her Olympic medal hopes alive after failing to qualify for the 1500m semifinal

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Former Utah QB Alex Smith Shares Photo Of Leg Six Years After Injury