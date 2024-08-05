Power outage in Salt Lake County impacted roughly 15,000

UPDATE — According to RMP, power to nearly all locations in Salt Lake County impacted by earlier outages had been restored by 9:30 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power reported Monday several power outages in Salt Lake County have caused more than 15,000 people to be left without power.

According to its website, RMP said the outages are in West Jordan and Cottonwood Heights. .

According to the website’s map, one outage is along 9000 South in West Jordan. Another outage is on 2700 West between 7000 South and 7800 South also in West Jordan. According to RMP, power is expected to restored by midnight.

The outages are impacting more than 10,000 customers.

The cause of the outages is damage to a transmission line. According to RMP, the transmission line feeds multiple substations.

The outages near Cottonwood Heights are impacting more than 5,200 customers. Power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m.

The map cites “multiple outages in the area” as the cause of the outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.